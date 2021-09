The goats were calmly grazing outside of a Rooms To Go near the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road as the SKY FOX 5 hovered on Monday morning. The goats belong to a nearby business, Get Your Goats. The owner said Atlanta businesses rent goats to eat vegetation to clean out overgrown underbrush. They're an alternative to using heavy machinery or toxic chemicals.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO