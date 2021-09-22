CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

MHH Roundtable: Avalanche hockey is back!

By Jackie Kay
milehighhockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the rookie tournament now behind us the focus for the Colorado Avalanche shifts to training camp with the whole squad and then quickly into preseason. The rookies earned a respectable 2-1 record over the weekend and look to carry the momentum with them while the veterans and fresh faces hope to make an immediate impact as well. Much will be learned over the next couple of weeks in one of the most interesting times of the year for the organization.

www.milehighhockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Colorado Avalanche

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL
milehighhockey.com

Reviewing the last matchups for the Colorado Avalanche against the Atlantic Division

The second part of our four-part series sets our sights on the Colorado Avalanche last time out against Atlantic Division teams. Namely, the division has the current back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. These two electric teams (pun intended!) will put on a show later this year. However, there’s...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Looking at Line Combinations In Camp

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--Opening night for the 2021-22 season is just under three weeks away, but the Colorado Avalanche is looking at line combinations and defensive pairings through the early part of training camp. The forward trios and blueline duos that the Avs used at Friday's practice were the same that they...
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Fantilli, Avalanche, Tocchet

Everyone wants a piece of top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, even those who probably don’t have a reasonable shot at him. The Ontario native made his development plans clear when he spurned the OHL for the USHL and then solidified his intent by committing to the University of Michigan last month. However, at least one team back home in Ontario is still hoping that he changes his mind. The North Bay Battalion have announced that they have acquired the OHL rights to Fantilli from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a package of picks. While most of the selections are conditional, Saginaw will at least land a 2022 sixth-round pick outright (not to mention the 2022 compensatory first-rounder already heading their way based on Fantilli’s “defected status.) Should North Bay’s gamble pay off, the Spirit would receive a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick if Fantilli plays an OHL game in 2023-24 and an additional 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick if he plays any earlier. With Fantilli expected to join the Michigan Wolverines next year, it is highly unlikely that Saginaw will receive all four conditional picks. However, if the NCAA does not go as planned or if Fantilli decides to turn pro immediately after being drafted but is reassigned to the OHL, there is a slight chance that they could land those second-rounders. In reality though, Fantilli will likely shine at the college level and either be on an NHL roster or leading Michigan for one last season in 2023-24. The big scoring center is still worth the risk for North Bay, but the odds of a payoff are low.
NHL
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Conor Timmins
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Ryan Murray
chatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Hockey is Back Edition

Goals from Kirill Tyutyayev (2), Chase Pearson, Lucas Raymond, Joe Veleno. Next Wings game is Saturday against St. Louis at 7pm. The Wings will have eight games exclusively on ESPN-Plus/Hulu, which are available in the Disney-Plus bundle. Those games: home vs. Florida, 7 p.m. Oct. 29; at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16; vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Jan 11; vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m. March 8; vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. March 10; at Carolina, 7 p.m. April 14 and at Florida, 7 p.
NHL
chatsports.com

Sabres news: Sabres hockey is officially back tonight

BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 1: Mattias Samuelsson #54 of the Buffalo Sabres skates with the puck during training camp at KeyBank Center on January 1, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) The Buffalo Sabres will be on the ice tonight and will be playing against players...
NHL
statepress.com

ASU hockey looks to use its depth to spark a bounce-back season

After playing with the Big Ten in 2020-21, the Sun Devils will look to improve upon their disappointing season. In the 2020-21 season, ASU hockey played alongside the Big Ten conference, playing five different nationally ranked teams over the course of the season. However, going into the 2021-22 season, ASU will look to improve on its disappointing 7-16-3 record from last year.
TEMPE, AZ
KDVR.com

Avalanche set to begin training camp

Centennial, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are set to begin on-ice practices as their 2021 training camp begins Sept. 23. The Av’s camp will be held at the team’s practice facility at Family Sports Center in Centennial from Sept. 23-27. The squad will be split into two groups, with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#The Colorado Avalanche#Time#Ej
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
milehighhockey.com

Morning Flurries: Training camp starts today

Step one in what hopes to become a very long and fruitful season for the Colorado Avalanche begins this morning with the first of four official on-ice training camp days. As always the group of 56 players will be split into two for each identical session of camp. The Avalanche...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Lumber Kings’ hockey is back, home opener Sept. 26 at PMC

Jamie Bramburger - Special to the Pembroke Observer and News. It will have been 565 days since the Pembroke Lumber Kings played a meaningful hockey game when the team returns to the ice to start its 2021-22 Central Canada Hockey League regular season Friday night in Kemptville. Two nights later they will play their home opener against the Smiths Falls Bears at the venerable Pembroke Memorial Centre, a junior hockey mecca that is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
denverstiffs.com

Denver Stiffs Aaron Gordon Extension Roundtable

Aaron Gordon looked like a guy that was heading towards a season of playing out the final year of his contract as a prove-it deal. Do you think the Denver Nuggets giving up so many assets to acquire him in a trade prompted them to be more aggressive to negotiate an extension?
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy