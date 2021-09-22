MHH Roundtable: Avalanche hockey is back!
With the rookie tournament now behind us the focus for the Colorado Avalanche shifts to training camp with the whole squad and then quickly into preseason. The rookies earned a respectable 2-1 record over the weekend and look to carry the momentum with them while the veterans and fresh faces hope to make an immediate impact as well. Much will be learned over the next couple of weeks in one of the most interesting times of the year for the organization.www.milehighhockey.com
