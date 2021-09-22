20th Anniversary Alumni Gala

Showcase to be held at The Karol Hotel in Clearwater. WHO: The Karol Hotel (Clearwater), Epicurean Hotel (Tampa) and Fenway Hotel (Dunedin) WHAT: Three of the area’s most popular and romantic boutique hotels are joining together to host a first-ever wedding showcase at The Karol Hotel. The event will highlight the three host hotels as venues, and serve as a one-stop shop to learn about everything the area has to offer for wedding and event services. The showcase will feature a wide range of services, including hair and makeup, wedding/bridal fashion and jewelry, entertainment and music, photography, catering, tenting, floral and more. To provide a respite during hectic wedding planning, attendees will have the opportunity to register for a one-night staycation with breakfast from each of the host hotels – Karol, Epicurean and Fenway.
