Police say man killed in shooting on Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death early Wednesday on a Kansas City street. Police say in a news release that the shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in a residential area several blocks west of the Kansas City Zoo. Arriving officers found a man in the front yard of a home who had been shot. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not released the man’s name.