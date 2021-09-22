CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has carried out its first climate change stress test. The analysis probes what would happen to banks, companies and the economy under different climate scenarios. The bank found that there will be costs in the short term to polluting industries like coal mining and conventional electricity generation. But those costs will pay off in the long run if the economy avoids sharply increased natural disasters and severe weather that would come with doing nothing, or with a late and hasty response. Banks in southern European countries like Greece were found to be particularly exposed to loan defaults if companies are hit by floods or fires.

The Independent

Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government

Germany is embarking on a potentially lengthy search for its next government after the center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc in an election that failed to set a clear direction for Europe's biggest economy under a new leader.Leaders of the parties in the newly elected parliament were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel's Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election, and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties.Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz who pulled his party out of a...
POLITICS
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
STORY REMOVED: EU–Denmark-Lego Earns

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about Lego earnings, which was published ahead of a Sept. 28 3 a.m. ET embargo time. AP will publish a new version of the story at 3 a.m. ET on Sept. 28.
ECONOMY
Greece, France, expected to announce major warship deal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek state ERT TV has reported that the leaders of Greece and France are expected to announce a major, multi-billion euro deal in Paris on Tuesday involving the purchase by Greece of French-built warships. ERT said Monday that Greece was planning to acquire at least three French FDI frigates and another three corvettes. Greece has already bought 18 French Rafale fighter jets and plans to purchase another six under a program to modernize its armed forces amid tensions with neighboring Turkey. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is in Paris, declined to comment, saying an announcement would be made Tuesday. Greek media say the deal could be worth about 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion).
ECONOMY
Poland seeks to extend state of emergency on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s interior minister says he will seek an extension of the state of emergency in force along the border with Belarus. Poland’s defense minister, meanwhile, on Monday accused Belarusian forces of provocative actions, including firing shots into the air and aiming guns at Polish soldiers. Poland accuses the Moscow-backed regime in Belarus of encouraging the illegal migration of people from the Mideast and Africa in order to sow divisions and chaos within the whole European Union. Human rights activists view the state of emergency and other tough actions by the authorities as inhumane. There have been reports of migrants being stranded on the border for weeks and five migrant deaths there.
POLITICS
AFP

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives insisted Monday on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race. - Legacy - Ironically, the outgoing right-left coalition would have enough support to form Germany's next government, this time under the leadership of the SPD.  However, the Social Democrats have gone into the race with the clear aim of avoiding a repeat of the partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
POLITICS
Scandinavian country moves into ‘very high’ risk category for travel

Norway on Monday moved into the highest-risk category on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of travel advisories for destinations around the world. The Scandinavian country moved up to “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” just as the country relaxed most of its domestic Covid-related restrictions over the weekend. Neighbors Sweden and Denmark are currently listed in the CDC’s Level 3 category.
TRAVEL
At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The foreign minister of Belarus is accusing Western nations of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year. He insisted those elections were won by President Alexander Lukashenko. Vladimir Makei spoke to the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting. He made no mention of denunciations by Lukashenko’s opposition and Western nations of the elections last year that gave him a sixth term. Nor did he mention the months of protests against the outcome. Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people.
POLITICS
With lunch invite, UN chief tries to restart Cyprus talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted a lunch for the leaders of divided Cyprus in hopes of spurring a return to negotiations to reunite the Mediterranean island nation. Talks have been stalled since 2017. The United Nations didn’t comment immediately on the discussion but Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades called Monday’s meeting “creative.” Cyprus was divided into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south in 1974 following a Turkish invasion that was triggered by a coup aimed at union with Greece.
WORLD
Denmark’s Lego: Sales up 36%, revenue up 46% in 1st half

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego saw consumer sales soar 36%, revenue grow 46% to 23 billion kroner ($3.62 billion) and net profit going up 140% to 6.3 billion kroner ($992 million) during the first half of 2021. Lego’s CEO Niels B. Christiansen said Tuesday the privately held company had ”seen a giant leap.” Its operating profit more than doubled: up 104% to 8 billion kroner ($1.26 billion) compared to the same period a year ago. That came despite significant investments in major long-term initiatives and was offset by increased freight and raw material costs. The growth at Lego also benefited from fewer COVID-19-related restrictions as Lego factories operated uninterrupted and most retail stores reopened.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cuba launches commercial exports of COVID-19 vaccines

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba has begun commercial exports of its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, sending shipments of the three-dose Abdala vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela. President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced the arrival in Vietnam on his Twitter feed and official media said Sunay the shipment included 900,000 doses purchased by Hanoi and 150,000 more donated by Cuba. Cuba also announced that initial shipments of the Abdala shots were sent to Venezuela over the weekend. That country’ earlier said it had agreed to buy $12 million worth of the Cuban vaccine, though officials have declined to say how many doses were involved. Another Cuban-developed COVID-19 vaccine is being produced in Iran.
PHARMACEUTICALS
UK readies soldiers to help ease gas shortages at pumps

LONDON (AP) — The British government has put dozens of soldiers on standby to help easy fuel supply problems caused by a shortage of truck drivers. The delivery problems have spurred panic buying of gasoline. The government said Monday that it was placing British army tanker drivers in “a state of readiness in order to be deployed if required to deliver fuel to where it is needed most.” The haulage industry says the U.K. is short as many as 100,000 truckers due to the coronavirus pandemic and an exodus of foreign workers following Brexit. The end result is empty supermarket shelves, shuttered gas pumps, panic buying and short tempers as some drivers wait for hours to get gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State Dept. spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 after UNGA

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining for the next 10 days. Price says he tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning after returning from New York, where he attended the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Blinken tested negative for COVID on Monday. Price attended numerous events with Blinken in New York, including meetings with foreign ministers and senior officials from more than 60 countries. Blinken is due to travel this week to Pittsburgh and next week to Europe, California and Mexico. There is no indication either trip might be postponed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Earth-monitoring Landsat 9 satellite launches in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades has been launched into orbit from California to ensure continued observations in the climate change era. The Landsat 9 satellite was carried into space aboard a rocket that lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. The satellite successfully separated from the rocket’s upper stage more than an hour later. Landsat 9 will work in tandem with Landsat 8 to extend a nearly 50-year record of land and coastal region observations that began with the launch of the first Landsat satellite in 1972.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Turkmenistan marks independence anniversary with big parade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan has marked the 30th anniversary of its independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union with a military parade that involved thousands of people. The pomp-filled parade Monday took place in Ashgabat, the capital of the gas-rich former Soviet republic in Central Asia. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov personally saluted the parade — first from an open-top car and then from a horse he rode across the square. The event was organized with strict precautions. All foreign guests had to undergo coronavirus testing to attend and watched the parade from socially distanced seats. Neither the president nor those marching in the parade wore masks, however.
WORLD
North Korea launches unidentified projectile: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The projectile was fired around 6:40 a.m. local time Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs statement said, adding that the South Korean military is “maintaining a readiness posture” for potential “additional launches.”
WORLD
China: 2 Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada were released on bail for health reasons. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between their release and the return to China of a long-detained executive of Huawei Technologies. Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were detained in December 2019, days after Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada at the request of U.S. authorities. Meng fought the U.S. demand for extradition from Canada. She landed in China on Saturday after reaching a deal with the U.S. Justice Department.
HEALTH
Powell says spike in inflation lasting longer than expected

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is preparing to tell Congress that the current spike in U.S. inflation has proven to be larger and more long-lasting than expected. But he is due to say that if inflation does not abate, the Fed is ready to use its tools to lower the pressure on prices. Powell’s comments came in remarks the Fed chief is scheduled to deliver Tuesday when he appears with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at an oversight hearing on the government’s massive support programs passed to deal with the COVID pandemic. The Fed made Powell’s remarks public late Monday.
BUSINESS
N. Korea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea. It also continued its recent streak of weapons tests that are apparently intended to pressure Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy. North Korean Ambassador Kim Song’s comments on the last day of the U.N. General Assembly came shortly after the North fired what is thought to be a ballistic missile into its eastern waters. He demanded that the United States “permanently” stop the joint military exercises with South Korea, which the North traditionally described as invasion rehearsals, and end the deployment of U.S. strategic weapons to the Korean Peninsula.
WORLD
