EST/HEMINGWAY, D.

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT. It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2021, at 11:15 AM via Zoom, a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the above named decedent, dated June 9, 2020, and for the appointment of Jerry D. Hemingway, 117 5th Street SE, Geneva, MN 56035; Cheryl Johnson, 1918 West Hwy 30, Ellendale, MN 56026; and Marcia Jensen, 28146 Gadient Lane, Red Wing, MN 55066, as personal representatives of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representatives will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate. See Notice of Remote Hearing.