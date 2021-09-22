CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France Is Launching 18 Islamic Art Exhibitions to Counter Islamophobia

By Helen Holmes
Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, reports emerged that French ministers of culture and education will soon announce an upcoming initiative in France that will see 18 separate exhibitions in as many cities dedicated to the showcasing of Islamic art. This initiative, which is being bolstered by the Louvre’s Islamic art department, has been put together in the hopes of disseminating, to some degree, the Islamophobia that still persists throughout the country. At each of the separate exhibitions, films will be shown providing context and indicating the placement of monuments that connect to the objects on display.

