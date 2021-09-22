Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Spring 2022 Runways

Everyone loves discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion -- including Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. And they may have found one of the best ones yet. Fox was recently seen in a full-fledged, lingerie ensemble while on route to a "business meeting" in New York City -- with a sleek, black scrunchie-style handbag in tow. Hadid was spotted wearing a yellow shoulder bag with a scrunchie-style handle while walking around New York City on Tuesday, only months after Ratajkowski posted a series of photos on Instagram in which she paired the bag with a long black dress. And this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; Ratajkowski was also spotted in New York sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So we had to learn more.

