Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Spring 2022 Runways

By Fashionista
fashionista.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile London is full of young talent and daring, innovative design, sometimes its fashion week can get glossed over during the runway-packed month of September. But British brands deliver every season, especially on the handbag front. From Vivienne Westwood's teeny tiny purses to Charlotte Knowles' horse girl-friendly arm candy to Simone Rocha's beautiful pearl clutches, the bags at the recently-wrapped London Fashion Week are sure to fly off the shelves come spring.

