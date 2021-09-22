Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Spring 2022 Runways
While London is full of young talent and daring, innovative design, sometimes its fashion week can get glossed over during the runway-packed month of September. But British brands deliver every season, especially on the handbag front. From Vivienne Westwood's teeny tiny purses to Charlotte Knowles' horse girl-friendly arm candy to Simone Rocha's beautiful pearl clutches, the bags at the recently-wrapped London Fashion Week are sure to fly off the shelves come spring.fashionista.com
