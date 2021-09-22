Douglas Murray on GOP candidate dragged out of COVID meeting: Cure has become worse than the disease

Democratic congressman Ro Khanna joined "Your World" to give his take on the spending bill. REP. RO KHANNA: Well, I don't want to give you a red line. I’ll say we're open to negotiation. I do want to put the number in context. Over the next 10 years, the U.S. economy is going to have about $300 trillion in GDP growth. It's going to have $7.5 trillion in Defense. So, when we're talking about $3.5 trillion, it's 1% of projected GDP for productive investments, but of course, we're open to negotiation. There is not a red line at $3.5 trillion. We need a counteroffer for those who are opposed to the $3.5 trillion, which is Biden's agenda.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO