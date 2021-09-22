CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why the Michael Vick-Eagles offense might be the perfect fit for Justin Fields

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjPit_0c4O1U6U00

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields could be making his first start of his NFL career this week thanks to an injury to starter Andy Dalton. The veteran suffered a bone bruise against the Cincinnati Bengals, and while his status is still up in the air, it would be surprising to say the least to see him out on the field when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Fields continues to receive high praise from his teammates, both offensive and defensive players alike. But one comment from a former All-Pro caught my eye in regards to Fields’ potential and what the Bears offense might look like.

Offensive tackle Jason Peters met the media on Tuesday and, naturally, the questions shifted to his thoughts on Fields. Peters, an 18-year veteran, has seen a lot in his years in the NFL and believes Fields possesses on-field qualities of one of his former quarterbacks, Michael Vick.

“For guys like Justin and Mike, they’re always going to try and make a play. And most of the time they do,” Peters said to the media. “What makes them similar is when they get outside the pocket, it’s a run-pass situation. If the defenders don’t come up, they’re going to run it and then they can dump it off. Those kind of guys are scary so they’re definitely similar in arm strength and mobility.”

At first blush, it may seem like an unfair comparison. Vick was more regarded as a run-first, pass-second quarterback for much of his career and Fields seems to do more with his arm. But think back to when Peters played with Vick when both were members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vick, after being released from prison for dog-fighting crimes, wasn’t the same player as the guy who lit up the football field with the Atlanta Falcons. He became more of a pocket quarterback who could run, specifically in 2010 when he took over the starting job and led the Eagles to the division title. That’s who Peters sees when playing with Fields.

During that season, Vick had career bests in passing yards (3,021), passing touchdowns (21), completion percentage (62.6), quarterback rating (100.2) QBR 65), all while still rushing for 676 yards with 9 touchdowns in just 12 games. His deep ball was exceptional and he was electric no matter where he was on the football field.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy actually had a front-row seat to that show as an Eagles coaches assistant during the 2010 season. If he hasn’t already, it would behoove him to take inspiration from that season and develop a game plan for Fields, much like Vick had from Andy Reid.

It wouldn’t be apples to apples since Fields is still just a rookie and Vick was an accomplished, albeit disgraced, veteran after his time in prison. But Vick’s later years resemble what Fields can already do. As Peters said, the mobility and arm strength are there, but the accuracy might be as well.

Vick was able to smoothly fire passes to receivers like Jeremy Maclin and DeSean Jackson with ease and pinpoint accuracy, all while standing tall in the pocket. When he was flushed, he took off and picked up yards with his legs. He even worked shuffle passes in the mix while moving the pocket. The result? A top-five offense in nearly every category that year.

Fields has the potential to do all those same things and more. With speedsters like Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin, along with a true WR1 in Allen Robinson and a workhorse back in David Montgomery, there’s quite a bit to work with on this Bears offense. Nagy just has to look back to his past (further than Kansas City) and bring those concepts and plays back for Fields. Spread the defense with the threat of his legs, design more rollouts, and push the ball downfield with his arm strength to take advantage of open spaces.

Perhaps Nagy already has this in mind, in some capacity at least. But seeing how his teammates already recognize the potential in him, with Peters saying he reminds him of Vick, this seems like a no-brainer.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Bears' Matt Nagy explains usage of Justin Fields: 'He's certainly a weapon'

The Bears have long maintained that they're committed to starting Andy Dalton while Justin Fields develops on the sideline. However, the team still has a plan to use the rookie quarterback, and fans got a glimpse of that on Sunday night. Fields played sparingly in the Bears' 34-14 loss to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears’ Justin Fields’ debut gets honest assessment from Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields made his first-ever NFL appearance on Sunday and head coach Matt Nagy was clearly impressed with the 22-year-old. Despite the 34-14 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on opening night, the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft held his own and made the most out of his limited time on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Nagy Sends Clear Postgame Message About Justin Fields

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton got injured during today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, allowing rookie Justin Fields to take a leading role in the final quarters. The Bears held on to win the game largely in spite of Fields’ play though. Speaking to the media after the game,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Role Will Remain the Same for Justin Fields

It was only five plays for Justin Fields, so for Bears coach Matt Nagy it's not enough to alter the plan. Everything remains status quo with Fields and the way the Bears plan to use their rookie quarterback in spot situations as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals this week in practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Cleveland Browns#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Atlanta Falcons
newsbrig.com

Aaron Rodgers is the reason why Broncos didn’t pick Justin Fields or Mac Jones

Aaron Rodgers was rumored to have wanted out of playing for the Green Bay Packers as soon as this season. The offseason was chock full of drama that Rodgers simply ignored until it was time to address, ultimately leading to the Packers organization in fact working with Rodgers on his eventual exit.
NFL
bleachernation.com

The Great Justin Fields Debate: Why Now? Why Not? Week 4 Expectations, Precedent, Free Agent Promises, More

I am a sucker for any and all Start Justin Fields! content. Brandt perfectly nails this, and on so many levels, too. “We need to move on from this you have to take him and wait. And people are still talking about Aaron Rodgers waited — 16 years ago. Tom Brady waited … 21 years ago. Patrick Mahomes waited … I’m starting to think the Chiefs cost themselves a Super Bowl run by benching him.”
NFL
Yardbarker

A Justin Fields Start Requires Adjustments

Bears quarterback Justin Fields could get his first career start at Cleveland and it requires a real adjustment. "I think he'll be fine," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "He's played a ton of big games in his college career. He's the person who I feel, the bigger lights the guys like him step up and play their best at that moment."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Dalton hurt, Justin Fields takes over Bears offense

Justin Fields is now your quarterback for the Chicago Bears, at least for the time being. Andy Dalton appeared to hurt his left leg while reeling off a 14-yard scramble. He ran off the field and went into the medical tent after that play, then came out to test the leg out with some light jogging and dropbacks, and ultimately stayed in the game.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: It is Justin Fields’ show now. The challenge will be winning through the inevitable rookie growing pains.

There’s no turning back now. (Unless there eventually is.) Justin Fields is the Week 3 starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. (We presume. Probably.) Matt Nagy wouldn’t say any of that directly Monday morning, a day after the Bears slipped past the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 at Soldier Field. But that’s the likely direction this is headed. For this week at least. Andy Dalton suffered a left ...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Offense Struggles in Loss to 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Wait no longer, start Justin Fields

There’s no point in waiting anymore. There’s no reason for delaying the inevitable. Wally Pipp, Drew Bledsoe, wherever you are, eat your hearts out:. The Bears should start Justin Fields against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday. Before Fields came on in relief of Dalton in Chicago’s 20-17 victory over the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears coach Matt Nagy still views rookie QB Justin Fields as bit player in offense

It’s clear, at least for now, that Matt Nagy remains committed to Andy Dalton as the Bears’ starting quarterback. For as long as that’s the case, don’t expect to see rookie Justin Fields’ part grow much beyond the isolated opportunities. He’s not on a planned progression, for example, of playing...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy