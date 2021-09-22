Metolius Fish Restoration Underway

Beginning Thursday, the Deschutes National Forest will be adding large logs and downed trees into the Metolius River to restore fish habitat. The work is part of an ongoing project that began in 2008 to restore large wood to the river to improve fish habitat. Nearly 1,000 trees have been placed in the river since that time. Monitoring of the previous placement of the large wood shows chinook salmon densities increasing in project sites by a factor of 300%.