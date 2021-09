Apple released tvOS 15 and the latest version of HomePod software on Monday. They both come with a few new features. tvOS 15 includes new categories in the Apple TV app. ‘For All of You’ suggests something everyone in the household might enjoy. ‘Shared With You’ lists movies and TV shows shared through the Apple TV app. There are also new playback controls, support for spatial audio, automatic AirPods routing, and the ability to use a pair of HomePod minis as stereo speakers. Furthermore, tvOS 15 lets you use another Apple device to sign in and make a purchase as well as control the Apple TV via Siri.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO