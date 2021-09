Another week, another win over a PAC-12 South foe for BYU. Fresh off of a 27-17 win over Arizona State, BYU saw their national ranking climb significantly this week, jumping from #23 to #15 in the AP Poll and #23 to #16 in the Coaches Poll. BYU looks like the team that we saw a year ago under the leadership of Zach Wilson - they are dynamic, they are coming up with big plays when they need them, and they are suffocating opponents on defense. Simply put, this team has everything going for them right now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO