Immigration

Report: Many people from mostly Haitian migrant group now being allowed to remain in the U.S. while seeking asylum

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the migrant surge along the border continues, many Haitians are now allowed to remain in the United States. Manuel Bojorquez reports.

www.cbsnews.com

Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
IMMIGRATION
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
thewestsidegazette.com

Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

MIAMI, FL – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
TEXAS STATE
wabcradio.com

Officials: Many Haitian Migrants are Being Released in US

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion. Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large...
DEL RIO, TX
texasstandard.org

All Eyes Are On The City of Del Rio, As Haitian Migrants Seek Asylum At Bridge

Images of border patrol agents on horseback charging at migrant men, women and children in Del Rio have spread across the Internet, along with what some critics call mixed messaging from the Biden administration when it comes to immigration. And it’s all happening in a small border town with very limited resources.
DEL RIO, TX
Click10.com

Miami activists advocate for Haitian refugees seeking asylum in U.S.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Activists in Miami-Dade County met on Friday to announce they are asking President Joe Biden’s administration to help Haitian refugees who are rushing to the U.S. border. Haiti’s humanitarian crisis during the coronavirus pandemic follows the earthquake and the political instability after the assassination of President...
MIAMI, FL
NBC New York

Over 10,000 Mostly Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum Converge Under Texas Bridge

Thousands of migrants, mostly people from Haiti fleeing instability in their country following an assassination and a devastating earthquake, are gathered under an international bridge in Del Rio seeking refuge in the United States. NBC News reports the number of migrants topped more than 10,000 Friday, according to two senior...
IMMIGRATION
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
