TV Series

Marvel’s What If….? – Episode 7 Review

By Martin Carr
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Carr reviews the seventh episode of Marvel’s What If…?. Aerial fist fights, global frat parties and an errant polar bear define this seventh foray into the animated world of What If…? Heading up a cast which includes Natalie Portman, Kat Dennings and Jeff Goldblum briefly, Marvel’s God of thunder makes quite the impression. A fact that comes through effortlessly, as Chris Hemsworth seems to be having tremendous fun in his recording booth.

www.flickeringmyth.com

