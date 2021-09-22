CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlehurst, GA

Kathy Myers

By Kathy Hilt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy McCoy McLendon Myers, age 60, of Hazlehurst, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at Jeff Davis Hospital in Hazlehurst after a brief battle with Covid. She was a native of Vidalia, and was a 1979 graduate of Vidalia Comprehensive High School. She was a licensed practical nurse earning a Nursing degree from Southeastern Technical Institute in Vidalia. Kathy nursed at Oxley Park in Lyons, Rogers State Prison, worked in home health care, and was a traveling nurse. She attended the Oasis Church of God. Preceding her in death was her mother, Lou Ellen Beasley McCoy; a brother, Kenneth Warren McCoy; and a brother-in-law, Ricky Odom.

