CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

This Missouri City Has The Rudest Drivers In The Whole State

By Hannah DeRuyter
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Insurify data specialists set out to find the rudest drivers in each state.

937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This State Has the Deadliest Drivers in the U.S., According to Data

For many of us, driving is an essential part of our daily lives. It's the primary means by which we get to work, the grocery store, and anywhere else we need to go day-to-day, but it also happens to be one of the most dangerous things we do on a regular basis. More than 37,000 people die in car accidents in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some parts of the country are more dangerous to drive in than others. So, at Best Life, we set out to determine which state has the deadliest drivers in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97ZOK

To Avoid The Rudest Drivers In Illinois, Do Not Visit This City

Do not visit this city, to avoid the rudest drivers in Illinois. I spend quite a bit of time in my car. I take road trips into Chicago and the suburbs all the time. My mother lives there. Plus, I enjoy going to games, concerts, and events. In fact, I just made two trips in over the weekend. I went to Riot Fest on Friday and the Chicago Bears game on Sunday. I ran to plenty of rude drivers.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Boston

Survey Identifies Massachusetts City With The Rudest Drivers

LOWELL (CBS) — Which Massachusetts city is home to the rudest drivers in the state? A new study says it’s Lowell. The survey from Insurify says drivers in Lowell are 55% ruder than the rest of the state. Just over 42 out of every 1,000 drivers were cited for rude behavior, the research claims. Insurify compared driving records in communities across the state. Rude drivers are defined as those with one or more violations including failing to yield, failing to stop, illegally passing, tailgating, street racing or being involved in a hit-and-run. Nationwide, the survey found that the rudest drivers in the country were in Rancho Cordova, California, where an average of 65 out of every 1,000 drivers were cited for rude behavior. Click here to see the full results of the survey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Website ranks rudest and most polite drivers by state; which list is Erie on?

Chances are good you've never received a traffic citation or a fine for rude driving. In most places, that's not a thing. But Insurify.com, a website that helps consumers compare rates for auto and home insurance, wanted to rank the rudest and most polite drivers in 869 cities in all 50 states.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
hot969boston.com

Congratulations Lowell, you have the RUDEST drivers in the state of MA!

A nationwide study looked into which cities have the rudest drivers, based on the ratio of drivers with certain “rude” violations on their record . . . like failure to yield, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-run. Basically, inconsiderate drivers who endanger the lives of others. And in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox40

Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights named cities with rudest drivers

A representative for the city of Rancho Cordova sent FOX40 a response to Insurify’s survey, with a list of rebuttals for what the representative says are the insurance company’s “spurious claims.”. 1. Not a representative survey: Insurify’s data set is people who applied for insurance with them. This is not...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
1029thebuzz.com

The Rudest Drivers in Tennessee Are From… Lebanon?

According to this map, yes. Insurify surveyed “896 US cities Across the 869 U.S. cities surveyed, on average, 22.65 out of every 1,000 drivers have been cited for one or more ‘rude’ infractions.” This includes failure to stop rate, failure to yield rate, tailgating, illegal passing, improper backing, hit-and-runs, and street race rates.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ranchocordovapd.com

Fact Check: "Rudest" Drivers Survey

In a time when trusted information is so important, we find that social media posts, news reports, advertising, and stories from friends, family and colleagues can be flawed, exaggerated or downright untrue. Today, you might have seen a “survey” circulating from Insurify stating that the City of Rancho Cordova has the “rudest” drivers in our nation. This “survey” is spurious, and we want to present you with the facts.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Fronteras Desk

Flagstaff Ranks No. 1 For Rudest Drivers In Arizona

If you're on the road, you may have noticed more and more traffic in the mornings. Gone are the days of open highways like at the beginning of the pandemic — one positive of coronavirus. But with increased traffic comes aggressive driving — and some downright rude driving. Phoenix drivers...
ARIZONA STATE
Fort Bend Star

Missouri City makes Juneteenth a city holiday

Juneteenth will be celebrated as a city holiday next year in Missouri City. The city council last week approved making Juneteenth a holiday recognized by the city, meaning many employees won’t have to work that day starting in 2022. With the vote, Missouri City becomes one of a growing list...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
CJ Coombs

First Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri

The first mayor of Kansas City was William Samuel Gregory (b. Aug. 4, 1825, d. Aug. 11, 1887). Mayor Gregory began his term on April 18, 1853, a month after Kansas City was incorporated. He defeated Dr. Benoist Troost by nine votes. At that time, there were only 63 citizens voting. However, he only served for less than a year because it was learned that he lived outside of the city limits. His term was completed by a democrat, Dr. Johnston Lykins.
KANSAS STATE
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City state trooper injured by drunk driver in Miller County

A Miller County man is arrested for causing injuries to a state trooper. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brian Farrow, 51, of Brumley, was driving on Route C, just south of his hometown on Saturday night, when he traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then the back of the patrolman’s cruiser.
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
786
Followers
244
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy