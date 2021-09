At first I was going to write that this was a Red Sox season defined by peaks and valleys, but then I remembered it was sort of one long plateau at high altitude all the way until August, at which point the team hit the edge of a metaphorical Grand Canyon and began to tumble in. The good news? After six weeks of scraping to get back out, they seem to find themselves, if not quite at the top, close enough for comfort. The Blue Jays, so near the top just a week ago, are now beneath them, with the Yankees having climbed over Toronto on Wednesday.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO