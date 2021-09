On this week's episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss the State Supreme Court accepting a redistricting case filed by conservatives just a day after a federal court established a timeline for a trial in another case challenging Wisconsin’s political maps brought by Democrats. The 4-3 conservative majority didn't explain its rationale for taking the case at the request of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. But conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote in a concurring opinion that the court taking the case sends a message to the federal court that the justices are prepared to wade into the dispute.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO