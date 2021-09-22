CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria in Fish Treated by Adding Phage Therapy

By Steve Bryson PhD
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
 5 days ago

Scientists using phage therapy — specifically a bacteriophage they dubbed “Muddy” — successfully treated an infection by an antibiotic-resistant strain of Mycobacterium abscessus bacteria in a zebrafish model of cystic fibrosis (CF). For five days, the team treated the zebrafish, which were infected with M. abscessus, a lung-damaging bacteria associated...

cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Bacteria-Killing Viruses Unite With Antibiotics To Fight Devastating Bacteria Infections

Mycobacterium abscessus, a relative of the bacteria that cause tuberculosis and leprosy, is responsible for particularly severe damage to human lungs and can be resistant to many standard antibiotics, making infections extremely challenging to treat. However, there is hope. Bacteria are vulnerable to naturally occurring viruses, called bacteriophages; for every species of bacteria, there is a unique bacteriophage that will destroy it. Scientists are testing new therapies that combine bacteriophages with the antibiotics that we currently use, to treat antibiotic-resistant infections. In their current Disease Models & Mechanisms article, Laurent Kremer and colleagues from Université de Montpellier, France, and University of Pittsburgh, USA, investigate the antibacterial effects of a new combination therapy, treating infections caused by the antibiotic-resistant bacteria M. abscessus with a bacteriophage and an antibiotic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combination of bactericidal antibiotics and inhibitors of Universal stress protein A (UspA): a potential therapeutic alternative against multidrug resistant Escherichia coli in urinary tract infections

The increasing incidence of multidrug resistant uropathogenic E. coli (MDR-UPEC), the most common opportunistic pathogen in urinary tract infections (UTI) pose a global health problem and demands searching for alternative therapeutics. Antibiotics generate oxidative stress in bacteria which results in overexpression of the universal stress protein, UspA that helps in bacterial survival. An in silico study showed that two compounds ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 effectively bound bacterial UspA. This study aimed to determine the activity of ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 against bacterial UspA function in MDR-UPEC in vitro. Twenty-five highly MDR-UPEC were screened against ZINC000104153710, and, ZINC000000217308 either alone or in combination with the bactericidal antibiotics; ciprofloxacin (CIP), ceftazidime(CAZ), gentamicin(GEN) respectively by determining minimum inhibitory concentrations (MICs) using a broth microdilution assay. Additionally, the effect of ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 in the absence and presence of antibiotics on the bacteria was monitored by bacterial growth curve assays, ROS production, structure of the organism by scanning electron microscopy (FESEM) and quantitating UspA using a western blot technique. A 2–8 fold reduction in MIC values against ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 was observed against all 25 MDR-UPEC isolates in the presence of antibiotics with no alteration in intracellular ROS production. Discrete changes in cell morphology was evident in bacteria treated with ZINC000104153710 or ZINC000000217308 and antibiotics individually by FESEM compared with untreated control. Reduction in the level of UspA protein in bacteria treated with combination of ZINC000104153710 or ZINC000000217308 with individual antibiotics established their ability to inhibit UspA whose expression was elevated in presence of antibiotics alone. Therefore this study validated ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 as potent inhibitors of bacterial UspA function and indicated their potential as alternative therapeutics to combat the MDR-UPEC.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This yogurt may prevent diarrhea caused by antibiotics

In a new study from the University of Maryland, researchers found eating yogurt containing a particular strain of a well-studied probiotic appears to protect against harmful changes in the gut microbiome that are associated with antibiotic use. They found that yogurt containing the probiotic Bifidobacterium lactis BB-12 worked better than...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Antibiotic levels can be measured in breath for first time

A team of engineers and biotechnologists at the University of Freiburg has for the first time shown in mammals that the concentration of antibiotics in the body can be determined using breath samples. The breath measurements also corresponded to the antibiotic concentrations in the blood. The team's biosensor—a multiplex chip that allows simultaneous measurement of several specimens and test substances—will in future enable personalized dosing of medicines against infectious diseases on-site and help to minimize the development of resistant strains of bacteria.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Phage Therapy
MedicalXpress

Pet store puppies passing drug-resistant bacteria to people

It's hard to resist those big, pleading eyes in the pet store window. But buyer beware. Pet store puppies may infect people with a bacteria for which no common antibiotic treatment exists, a new study warns. Campylobacter jejuni (C jejuni) cannot be treated with any common antibiotics and is an...
ANIMALS
verywellhealth.com

Antibiotics for Ear Infections

An ear infection develops when bacteria or viruses infect the ear. There are three types: inner, middle, and outer ear infections. Many ear infections clear up on their own. However, if an ear infection doesn't get better after a few days, you will need to treat a bacterial ear infection with oral antibiotics and ear drops containing antibiotics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Bacteria can boost fitness of their host

Microorganisms can increase their host's ability to adapt to the environment and reproduce—evolutionary biologists are now studying the underlying molecular mechanisms. A research team headed by Dr. Fabian Staubach and Yun Wang from the Institute of Biology I at the University of Freiburg has now studied the relationship of Gluconobacter bacteria and Drosophila melanogaster fruit flies. They have found that specific Gluconobacter variants supply the flies with vitamin B1 improving fly fitness. The research involved comparison of different but closely-related strains of Gluconobacter bacteria and the effect they have on fruit flies. Bacteria carrying genes forvitamin B1 production increased fly offspring number. In addition, the researchers discovered that bacteria can pass on the necessary vitamin-producing genes horizontally—that is, not just to their offspring but also to other living bacteria. The microbial genome-wide association study (GWAS) was conducted together with researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology and the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, U.S.. The results have been published in the journal BMC Biology.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
pharmacytimes.com

IVIG Therapy May Help Treat Drug-Induced Erythroderma

An intravenous immunoglobulin option along with glucocorticoids could be effective in fighting drug-induced erythroderma for patients with AIDS. Individuals with AIDS who experience drug-induced erythroderma responded well to glucocorticoid combined with intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), the results of a new study show. Glucocorticoids are considered the first line of treatment, but...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Studying resistance to therapy in BRAF-mutated brain tumors

Looking to understand why some brain tumors with a specific mutation can start to reject drugs commonly used to treat them, CU Cancer Center member Jean Mulcahy Levy, MD, led researchers from institutions around the country—including several from the University of Colorado School of Medicine—to study samples of brain tumors before and after treatment with the drug.
CANCER
Medscape News

Antibiotic Use and Colon Cancer: More Evidence of Link

Another study has shown an association between antibiotic use and an increased risk for colon cancer. The latest data come from a Swedish population study. Investigators analyzed data from more than 40,000 colorectal cancer patients and 200,000 cancer-free control persons. They found that moderate use of antibitotics increased the risk...
CANCER
Scientific American

Novel Drug Therapies Could Tackle Treatment-Resistant Depression

Depression affects more than 264 million people of all ages globally. The World Health Organization ranks depression as one of the most debilitating diseases to society. It is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the psychiatric diagnosis most commonly associated with suicide, which accounts for nearly 800,000 deaths globally each year. Individuals suffering from depression may face an inability to manage life’s demands and maintain social connections, affecting all aspects of their experiences, from school and employment to relationships and overall quality of life.
HEALTH
MedCity News

Startup Walking Fish nabs $50M to run with B cell therapies for cancer & more

Engineered T cells paved the way for the first cell therapies in cancer. Walking Fish Therapeutics sees a different type of immune cell, the B cell, as way to improve upon the approach and expand cell therapy’s reach to more diseases. The South San Francisco-based biotech has been quietly developing its technology for the past two years. On Monday, it unveiled its science along with $50 million in funding.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fixed-dose combination therapy and polypills to prevent and treat CVD

Initial treatment with a single pill containing quarter doses of four antihypertensive drugs achieved and maintained a greater blood pressure (BP)-lowering effect than initial monotherapy with full-dose irbesartan. This finding from the phase III QUARTET trial was presented at the ESC Congress 2021. Original articles. Chow, C. K. et al....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Phagezinating phages of the North Sea

There are not only Coronaviruses on this world, but many different viruses. Those viruses are able to infect very different kinds of organisms. Bacteria are affected by viral infections as well. However, we often recover from a viral infection, but many bacteria die. Most of the bacteria are living in...
WILDLIFE
contagionlive.com

Average Time-to-Antibiotics Decreased for Veterans Hospitalized with Sepsis

A recent study examining trends in time-to-antibiotics among veterans hospitalized with sepsis found that patients received antibiotics faster over time. The amount of time before veterans hospitalized with sepsis receive antibiotics declined in recent years, but varied significantly between VA hospitals, a recent study found. The study, published in JAMA...
HEALTH
healio.com

FDA clears IND application for CRISPR-edited T-cell receptor therapy to treat AML

NTLA-5001 (Intellia Therapeutics) is an autologous, gene-edited T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy. The agent uses ex vivo CRISPR gene editing to insert TCRs on a patient’s T cells that target the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen on the surface of cancer cells. “The FDA’s acceptance of our IND for NTLA-5001...
CANCER
Woodlands Online& LLC

Antibiotics 101: Everything You Need to Know About Antibiotics

Do you have a sore throat, persistent cough or the flu? No problem, just ask your primary care physician for an antibiotic. Not so fast. Antibiotics won't help. Colds, flu and other common illnesses are caused by viruses, and antibiotics don't kill them. There are no medications that kill these viruses. Antiviral medications will only inhibit a virus's development. But, if you have a virus, it must run its natural course — usually in two weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy To Treat COVID-19 Growing More Popular In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The popularity of monoclonal antibody infusions as therapy for mild COVID-19 symptoms is increasing in Fort Worth. Over the weekend, one of the two sites offering the treatment in town was near capacity. A Texas state run site was set up in the city’s hospital district at 816 Eighth Avenue and a second site is at MedStar’s headquarters at 2900 Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy