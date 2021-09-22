“I think he’s a b*tch,” Justin Gaethje believes Kevin Lee’s fighting career does not matter anymore
Justin Gaethje might be one of the nicest guys in the UFC but he sure does not have nice things to say about “Motown Phenom” Kevin Lee’s career. Justin Gaethje is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in the Madison Square Garden. This fight is most likely to be a title eliminator for the lightweight championship. Justin is coming off a loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. Gaethje recently appeared on an episode of UFC’s Unfiltered to talk about his upcoming fight and other fighters in the roster. While talking about it, Detroit’s finest, Kevin lee’s name popped up and Gaethje couldn’t help but spit out some cold facts about his career.firstsportz.com
