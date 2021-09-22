Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Keibert Ruiz at and behind the plate; Carter Kieboom sitting + more...

In his first 10 games (eight starts), 23-year-old catcher Keibert Ruiz, the “main cog” in the trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers for four of LA’s prospects, went just 4 for 33 (.121/.194/.152) with a double, two walks, and three Ks, but a nice run of three, three-hit outings in four games, heading into last night’s matchup with Miami’s Marlins in loanDepot park, had the backstop looking as hitter-ish as expected.