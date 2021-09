I decided to become the CIO of a not-for-profit enterprise after a number of years as a CIO in the semiconductor and software industries. By that time, I had enjoyed attractive salaries, stock options and other perks in the private sector -- but I was open to trying something new that required less time away from home. I accepted a job as a CIO of a not-for-profit credit union with the hope that I could “give something back” from what I had learned through the years -- and I soon found I was not the only CIO making this transition!

