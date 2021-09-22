CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

Even 'healthy' kids need an annual checkup

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
MOULTRIE — Medicare, Medicaid and most health insurance carriers cover an annual child wellness exam usually with no out-of-pocket expense to the parent, according to board-certified pediatrician Dr. Randi Tatum.

Tatum, who practices with nurse practitioner Dorothy Agyepong, at Affinity Pediatrics in Moultrie, said parents often ask her if they need to bring their kids in for a checkup every year, even if it appears that they are perfectly healthy. The answer, according to Tatum, is yes.

“It’s important that they come in at least once a year for a checkup, regardless of their age or health,” she said. “The main reasons are preventing medical issues and tracking growth and development.”

There are many illnesses and injuries that don’t have immediate symptoms, Tatum said.

“If your child has an exam every year, it will be easier to identify potential problems,” she said. “Plus, it gives the pediatrician an opportunity to treat them. Immunizations are also very important when it comes to prevention. Your pediatrician will make sure your child is up to date on all immunizations. An annual exam is also a great time to discuss proper nutrition and safety in the home and at school.”

Tatum added that it’s exciting for parents to see just how much their children have grown in a year’s time.

“An annual checkup also serves as an assessment of proper development and milestones,” she stated.

Most health plans cover a set of preventive health services for children without charging a copayment, even if a yearly deductible has not been met. This includes Marketplace and Medicaid coverage.

“Pediatric wellness checks allow parents and providers to create a team approach to health care, which promotes the developmental, emotional and physical health of the child, and allows pediatricians to learn more about each individual child,” Tatum said.

Board-certified in pediatrics, Tatum earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency training at the Palm Beach Consortium for Graduate Medical Education.

“I’m proud to be a PCOM graduate and was thrilled when PCOM opened a campus here in Moultrie in 2019,” she said.

Tatum and Agyepong offer comprehensive pediatric care and adolescent medicine. Services include sick and well visits, annual exams, nutritional advice, management of chronic diseases, child development, and more. Agyepong also has special training and experience in pediatric behavioral health.

“Dorothy is a certified Pediatric Primary Care Mental Health Specialist,” Tatum said. “She provides advanced assessment, evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and management of common developmental, behavioral and mental health care concerns in children.”

Agyepong earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Valdosta State University and a nurse practitioner degree from Georgia State University.

To make an appointment with Tatum or Agyepong, call (229) 985-1293. New patients are being accepted. Affinity Pediatrics is located in Moultrie at 3007 Second Street SE. Affinity Pediatrics Moultrie is a service of Southwell.

Southwell also has pediatric practices in Tifton, Ocilla and Valdosta. Visit www.mysouthwell.com/pediatrics for more information.

