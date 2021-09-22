Mr. Bob Steransky, age 73, of Blue Ridge Community, died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Memorial Health in Savannah after a brief battle with Covid. He was a native of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and lived there until moving to Tampa, Florida in the early 1970s. He worked with Florida Steel for twenty-one years until moving to Blue Ridge Community in 1992 where he founded “Mr. Bob’s Painting and Carpentry”. He attended East Gordon Street Baptist Church; and he enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Steransky and Mary Reback Steransky.