25,000 Disneyland Cast Members Sue Disney

An estimated 25,000 Disneyland employees are suing the Disney Company over low pay in a massive class-action lawsuit.. In 2018 a survey stated that 11% of Disneyland employees said they had experienced homelessness in the past two years, 68% said they experienced food insecurity, and 73% said they do not make enough to cover basic living expenses. With the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic the Disney Parks were forced to close their doors for nearly a year, thus leading to over 30,000 employees loosing their jobs, some even going homeless.