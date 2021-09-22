CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

25,000 Disneyland Cast Members Sue Disney

By Mr. Milo
piratesandprincesses.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 25,000 Disneyland employees are suing the Disney Company over low pay in a massive class-action lawsuit.. In 2018 a survey stated that 11% of Disneyland employees said they had experienced homelessness in the past two years, 68% said they experienced food insecurity, and 73% said they do not make enough to cover basic living expenses. With the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic the Disney Parks were forced to close their doors for nearly a year, thus leading to over 30,000 employees loosing their jobs, some even going homeless.

www.piratesandprincesses.net

Comments / 0

 

