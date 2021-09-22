CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conceded that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. is not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on the import of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal by not pushing back on a suggestion that Britain was at the back of the line, Johnson said British farmers would soon be in a position to export lamb to the U.S. once again. Despite Johnson’s claims the U.S. would be lifting the ban on British lamb, his office at Downing Street later said the details now needed to be worked through.

abc17news.com

The Independent

UK's Johnson finally agrees to meet COVID-bereaved group

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday finally meet with members of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaigning group, who for more than a year have sharply criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed Monday that the prime minister will hold a “private meeting” with members of the group.At the meeting, the group said family members will tell the stories of how their loved ones caught the virus and reiterate their calls for a statutory inquiry into the pandemic to start soon.The group, which has requested a meeting with Johnson on at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Deep down, President Biden knows that a US/UK trade deal makes perfect sense

Argentina’s invasion of the Falklands was a massive headache for the Reagan administration. While Britain was America’s foremost Nato ally, Galtieri’s junta was seen as a bulwark against communism, and the Organisation of American States was backing Argentina’s claim. The State Department’s instinct was to broker a compromise between the two belligerents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Conversation UK

Why the UK’s ambitious plans for a trade deal with the US have been shelved

A trade deal between the UK and the US was once counted as a great potential prize of Brexit. But now those plans have been delayed, with no clear timetable in sight. Downplaying expectations of an agreement between the two countries before he met with the US president on September 21, British prime minister Boris Johnson said that Joe Biden had a “lot of fish to fry”.
ECONOMY
Indy100

Compilation video shows how much Boris Johnson’s messaging on a post-Brexit US trade deal has changed

A video has revealed how much Boris Johnson’s messaging on a post-Brexit US trade deal has changed over the last few years. The video, made by Twitter user @PhantomPower14, shows clips of Johnson speaking at various events and to journalists reveals that Johnson’s recent assertion that he “always” thought striking a free-trade deal with the US may be difficult rings hollow given statements he has made about the prospect in the past.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
BBC

Joe Biden plays down chances of UK-US trade deal

Joe Biden has played down the chances of brokering a post-Brexit free trade deal with the UK, as he held talks with Boris Johnson at the White House. Downing Street said its priority was still getting a deal with the US alone. But the BBC understands that UK ministers are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden pours cold water on prospect of early US/UK trade deal

US president Joe Biden has poured cold water on the prospect of a free trade agreement with the UK as he met Boris Johnson for talks in the White House. Sitting alongside the prime minister, Mr Biden said that the pair would talk about trade “a little bit” and said that the issue would have to be “worked through”.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson admits defeat on US trade deal after Joe Biden talks

The Prime Minister poured cold water on hopes that a comprehensive free trade agreement will be sealed any time soon. Boris Johnson has admitted to a major downgrading of his ambitions for post-Brexit ties with the US after conceding Joe Biden is not negotiating free trade pacts. After more than...
WORLD
Reuters

Biden, UK's Johnson talk trade and trains in White House meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday discussed the dangers of climate change and bantered about the joys of rail travel during an Oval Office meeting aimed at underscoring the U.S.-British alliance. Johnson had once worried his warm relationship with former President...
POTUS

