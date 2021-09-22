CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Bachelor Podcasters Called Out Brendan For Colorism In An Open Letter

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBachelor Nation is continuing to grapple with the controversy surrounding Brendan Morais’ time on Bachelor in Paradise. The former Bachelorette contestant appeared in Season 7 of the show and was accused of being there “for the wrong reasons,” namely to boost his following. He left the beach early with Pieper James, who he was rumored to have been in a relationship with prior to the start of the season. While going on Paradise already attached to somebody is not a good look, what’s really caused a stir is the way Brendan treated and spoke about fellow contestant Natasha Parker. A number of people have pointed out Brendan’s disturbing behavior, accusing him of misogyny and colorism. And most recently, the duo behind the Bachelor podcast The Blckchelorettes penned an open letter specifically calling Brendan out for his colorism against Natasha. Elite Daily reached out to Brendan for comment on the letter and accusations, but did not hear back in time for publication.

