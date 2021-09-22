CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

What to Know About Community Advantage Loans

By Jimmy Lustig
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall Business Administration SBA established an initiative targeted at small businesses through a community Advantage loan program. The Community advantage loan program aims at elevating underserved communities through the provision of traditional loans. Community Advantage loans are unique in their administration and management. They partner with other credit lenders who identify businesses to finance. Upon offering credit, they will go the extra mile in providing technical and management assistance to successful entrepreneurs.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

PPP Hits Milestone

Since the opening of the Paycheck Protection Program – or PPP – Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal on August 4, the Small Business Administration has reached a milestone in submissions from borrowers with PPP loans of $150,000 or less. The SBA has received applications for over $17 billion of relief from...
CREDITS & LOANS
Cleveland.com

Deadline looms for potentially lucrative SBA loan enhancements

The clock is ticking for small businesses to take advantage of some potentially lucrative Small Business Administration loan enhancements set to expire in the coming days. Currently, the SBA’s guarantee on its 7(a) loans is 90% up to $3.75 million, an enhancement Congress passed in late 2020 — and up from the 75% guarantee the SBA offered before that on loans greater than $150,000. SBA fees for all 7(a) loans had also been waived, having previously been a total of several percentage points for loans.
CREDITS & LOANS
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

SBA changes policy on COVID disaster loans

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Businesses that may be facing challenges from the COVID delta variant can now take advantage of policy changes to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Business Loan#Loan Applications#Sba#Community Advantage
Thrive Global

What to Know About Estate Planning

Estate planning is an important part of life that you should not take lightly. If you don’t have a plan in place for what will happen to your assets when they are passed on, then the state might decide how they are distributed. This can lead to family members fighting over who gets what and creates unnecessary stress during difficult times. The following five tips from our estate planning attorney will help ensure that you have peace of mind knowing your wishes were followed, so your family doesn’t have to fight about it.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Now Is a Great Time To Take Advantage of SBA's OTHER Other Lending Programs

Limited-time Small Business Administration (SBA) loan enhancements are providing an opportunity for small business borrowers to save big. Small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses or start new ones need to act fast quickly if they want to take advantage of these loan enhancements, which apply to SBA loans originated and closed from now until September 30, 2021 or until the funding for these loan enhancements runs out-- - whichever comes first.
CREDITS & LOANS
southfloridareporter.com

The Advantages of Online Personal Loans

The increase in online lending since the 2000s has made unsecured personal loans more accessible to people seeking funding for things like home improvements, debt consolidation, or vacations, just to name a few. Online lenders have been embraced particularly by Millennials and GenZers, generations that are no strangers to technology—financial...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
helpnetsecurity.com

What businesses need to know about data decay

Data decay is the aging and obsolescence of data in such a way that makes it no longer usable due to loss of its integrity, completeness, and accuracy. Data that can no longer be easily understood, cannot be effectively leveraged and, therefore, lacks value. In the next five years, it...
ECONOMY
twollow.com

What There is to Know About Credit Card Processing for Businesses

When you run a business, it is very likely that you will need to know about credit card transactions. This is because most of your customers will want to pay that way. It is considered the easiest and securest way to pay because it avoids the need to carry notes and coins around with you, never having the right change, and constantly looking over your shoulder to check if someone is trying to steal your money.
CREDITS & LOANS
Investopedia

What You Should Know Before Taking Out a Personal Loan

There’s a lot to know when seeking a personal loan. For example, how is a personal loan different from more familiar types like auto loans and mortgage loans? What can you use personal loans for? Are there any alternatives to personal loans?. To get the answers to these and other...
LEXINGTON, VA
rismedia.com

Affordable Housing Is Expanding: What to Know About It

Affordable or subsidized housing has been, and will remain, a complex and emotional issue, steeped in history, economics, race and politics. Many people worry about crime, crowding or other problems allegedly created by these projects. Though experts largely agree that an ongoing lack of affordable housing has created a crisis and there will need to be significant investments in building more, the how, where and to what degree remains hotly debated.
REAL ESTATE
atlantanews.net

Everything You Must Know About Online Loans with No Credit Check

Traditional lenders can take an eternity to accept a loan. Not to add the time-consuming documentation that contributes to the anxiety. But, thanks to modern technology, you won't have to chase down lenders to obtain a loan. This is made possible via online services that offer online loans no credit check.
CREDITS & LOANS
southeastagnet.com

What Farmers Need To Know About Disaster Assistance

Natural disasters can devastate family farms, wreaking havoc on infrastructure and affecting crops and livestock. An economist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) said the most significant threats come from hurricanes and their aftereffects. “The nature of their job means that farmers face inherent risks,” said Adam Rabinowitz, who...
AGRICULTURE
gbnewsnetwork.com

SBA: Enhancements to COVID EIDL Loan Program Announced

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced major enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, a federal disaster relief loan designed to better serve and support our small business communities still reeling from the pandemic, especially hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms, and hotels. Program Updates. Increasing the...
CREDITS & LOANS
thebalance.com

How To Apply for SBA Disaster Loans for Your Business

If a disaster affects your business, either physically or economically, the Small Business Administration (SBA) offers loans specifically dedicated to helping fund its recovery. These loans can be highly beneficial for small business owners who need to repair damaged property, source operating capital, or shore up their businesses’ structures to prepare for future disasters.
CREDITS & LOANS
Bensalem Times

COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program enhanced

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, a federal disaster relief loan designed to better serve and support small business communities still reeling from the pandemic, especially hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms and hotels. The SBA is ready to receive new applications immediately from small businesses looking to take advantage of new policy changes.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Ann Arbor News

Extra $600 stimulus check available to select workers, do you qualify?

Workers in select industries could be eligible for additional stimulus checks of up to $600. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $700 million in grant funding is available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief program. The bulk of the money – some $680 million – will go to help farmworkers and meatpackers to help cover COVID pandemic-related health and safety costs.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy