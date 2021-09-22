Seattle Seahawks: 7 players who should get more snaps going forward

The Seattle Seahawks are 1-1 heading into Week 3 of the season. On paper, this is a strong team with a real chance to go deep in the playoffs. However, they face a gruesome challenge trying to get out of the NFC West, the most competitive division in the league right now by far. Seattle will need every advantage to earn a spot in the postseason. Looking ahead, coach Pete Carroll should continue tinkering with his lineups and give promising players more opportunities to see if they can help.

Here are seven players who should get a higher snap count going forward.

RB Alex Collins, RB DeeJay Dallas

Chris Carson is a highly underrated and solid starter at running back. However, the Seahawks are carrying five of them and could use a change of pace more often. Travis Homer has yet to impress with Rashaad Penny out. Meanwhile, Collins and Dallas have played a total of nine offensive snaps between them. Both shined during the preseason and deserve more opportunities.

WR Dee Eskridge

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Eskridge suffered a concussion in Seattle’s Week 1 win over the Colts, which is why he missed this past week’s game. However, he only played 12 offensive snaps in his debut. If nothing else, the misdirection that his motion creates is a valuable tool for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

C Dakoda Shepley

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Center is perhaps the weakest link in the chain for the Seahawks offense. With Ethan Pocic injured, they have started Kyle Fuller instead and he has struggled, being the lowest-graded player on offense so far. Seattle has another option in former 49ers OL Dakoda Shepley, who has yet to see the field on offense. It couldn’t hurt to see if he’s any better than Fuller.

DE Alton Robinson

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On the other side of the ball the Seahawks have a stacked rotation of edge defenders and figuring out how to utilize them all will be a challenge all season. One guy we’d like to see more of is Alton Robinson, who has only played 30 defensive snaps – or 18.29%.

DE Darrell Taylor

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Another promising young EDGE who should see the field more is Darrell Taylor, who has been as disruptive as any defensive lineman for Seattle when he’s been out there. However, he’s only seen 49 defensive snaps – just 29.88% of the team’s total.

CB Sidney Jones

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Finally, coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. have to find a solution to their problem at right cornerback. Tre Flowers has been getting targeted a lot and is losing his matchups too often. Somebody else deserves a chance to see what they can do opposite D.J. Reed, starting with former Washington standout Sidney Jones. He has yet to play on defense.