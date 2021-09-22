CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seattle Seahawks: 7 players who should get more snaps going forward

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPJA7_0c4NwxIQ00

The Seattle Seahawks are 1-1 heading into Week 3 of the season. On paper, this is a strong team with a real chance to go deep in the playoffs. However, they face a gruesome challenge trying to get out of the NFC West, the most competitive division in the league right now by far. Seattle will need every advantage to earn a spot in the postseason. Looking ahead, coach Pete Carroll should continue tinkering with his lineups and give promising players more opportunities to see if they can help.

Here are seven players who should get a higher snap count going forward.

RB Alex Collins, RB DeeJay Dallas

Chris Carson is a highly underrated and solid starter at running back. However, the Seahawks are carrying five of them and could use a change of pace more often. Travis Homer has yet to impress with Rashaad Penny out. Meanwhile, Collins and Dallas have played a total of nine offensive snaps between them. Both shined during the preseason and deserve more opportunities.

WR Dee Eskridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ISjC_0c4NwxIQ00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Eskridge suffered a concussion in Seattle’s Week 1 win over the Colts, which is why he missed this past week’s game. However, he only played 12 offensive snaps in his debut. If nothing else, the misdirection that his motion creates is a valuable tool for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

C Dakoda Shepley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Li5LM_0c4NwxIQ00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Center is perhaps the weakest link in the chain for the Seahawks offense. With Ethan Pocic injured, they have started Kyle Fuller instead and he has struggled, being the lowest-graded player on offense so far. Seattle has another option in former 49ers OL Dakoda Shepley, who has yet to see the field on offense. It couldn’t hurt to see if he’s any better than Fuller.

DE Alton Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIxGC_0c4NwxIQ00
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On the other side of the ball the Seahawks have a stacked rotation of edge defenders and figuring out how to utilize them all will be a challenge all season. One guy we’d like to see more of is Alton Robinson, who has only played 30 defensive snaps – or 18.29%.

DE Darrell Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfsQf_0c4NwxIQ00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Another promising young EDGE who should see the field more is Darrell Taylor, who has been as disruptive as any defensive lineman for Seattle when he’s been out there. However, he’s only seen 49 defensive snaps – just 29.88% of the team’s total.

CB Sidney Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yWwZ_0c4NwxIQ00
(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Finally, coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. have to find a solution to their problem at right cornerback. Tre Flowers has been getting targeted a lot and is losing his matchups too often. Somebody else deserves a chance to see what they can do opposite D.J. Reed, starting with former Washington standout Sidney Jones. He has yet to play on defense.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts' Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Seahawks

Well, that wasn't pretty. The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for the regular-season opener, and to say it didn't go the home team's way would be an understatement. The Colts would ultimately fall, 28-16, in a matchup where they never looked in control...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
tennesseetitans.com

Behind Enemy Lines: A Quick Look at the Seattle Seahawks

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field. Points for/against: 28.0/16.0. Offense: 18th overall, 381.0 ypg (8th rushing, 20th passing). Defense: 11th overall, 336.0 ypg (16th rushing, 12th passing). TEAM LEADERS. Head coach: Pete Carroll. Offense:. QB: Russell Wilson (18-of-23, 254 yards, 4 TDs, 0...
NFL
tucsonpost.com

Game Preview: Titans Travel to Seattle to Face Seahawks

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. The two clubs last met on Sept. 24, 2017, when the Titans won 33-27 in Tennessee. The Titans have not traveled to Seattle since suffering a loss there Oct. 13, 2013. THE BROADCAST. Sunday's contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including...
NFL
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson should thrive in Seattle Seahawks' new offensive system

I’ve only been writing for FOX Sports for a little more than a week, but I want to let you in on a little secret. The NFL is a league full of "system" players, and the teams that best match their players to the system are the ones that win year after year.
NFL
Field Gulls

Snap Reactions: Observations from Seahawks snap counts in win over Colts

Official snap counts are officially out, meaning we can get to the business of dissecting the matchups and coaching decisions each week. Let’s start with the offense, and the new-look Shane Waldron superpower (is he in the Ring of Honor yet?) Seattle Seahawks offensive snap counts. Eight rows of standard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakoda Shepley
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Rashaad Penny
New Jersey Herald

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and prediction

Following their season-opening road win, the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) have their home opener against the Tennessee Titans (0-1) in Week 2. Kickoff for this inter-conference game at Lumen Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Titans vs. Seahawks odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Seattle Seahawks Depth Chart

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain leads the NFL through two weeks of play with an average of 7.5 yards of separation from defenders. With rookie Dee Eskridge missing Week 2 with a concussion, Swain stepped into the No. 3 role and has played 59.3 percent of the offensive snaps through two weeks behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The 23-year-old caught all five of his targets in the overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans for 95 yards and a touchdown, including a wide-open 68-yard touchdown strike. Swain could end up securing the third receiver job in Seattle. It won't be a role that'll give him weekly fantasy value, but Seattle's offense is a friendly place for receivers that can make big plays down the field.
NFL
Nashville Post

Pre-Snap Read: Titans vs. Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans fell flat on their face against one NFC West opponent in Week 1, and they possibly face an even tougher NFC West opponent in Week 2. The Titans left much to be desired at Nissan Stadium last week, and there’s much to be corrected against a similar team on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Seattle#Concussion#American Football
The Oregonian

Seahawks implode in spectacular fashion, fall to Tennessee Titans 33-30 in OT; Seattle loss snaps 12-game win streak in home openers

The Seattle Seahawks pride themselves on finishing games strong. That was not the case on Sunday in their home opener against the Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks were torched for 182 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns by Derrick Henry. Randy Bullock nailed a 36-yard field goal in overtime and the Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Seahawks in stunning fashion, 33-30, at Lumen Field.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seattle Seahawks fans will love this Russell Wilson bobblehead

The Seattle Seahawks are just four points away from being 2-0 on the season – so much for that ridiculous ESPN simulation – and perhaps the biggest reason for the team’s success is quarterback Russell Wilson. Seattle fans are used to watching Wilson cook on offense and put up MVP-caliber...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction and Preview

It's a critical road trip to the Twin Cities for the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) as they are set to face the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are coming off tough, nail-biter losses and will be in a bit of desperation mode heading into this week's contest.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy