ALTON – For some players, it was their sixth game in seven days. For other players, they went from taking the ACT to competing. But for every player that stepped on the field for the Marquette vs. Edwardsville soccer game, the conditions were searingly hot. With physically difficult conditions and tired minds, the smaller field of Gordon F. Moore Park turned the game into a chess match that would end in a 1-1 draw.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO