CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bill Stoller of Express Employment Professionals: “Flexibility in General — Remote/Hybrid Work ”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlexibility in General — Remote/Hybrid Work — Express Employment Professionals International HQ pivoted to a mostly remote workforce in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and when we fully return to the office, we will offer a hybrid schedule for positions that allow it. I think this trend will continue in some capacity for the Office Services and other related industries. I don’t believe remote work will be feasible in the logistics and transportation fields as their work is more hands-on.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
wzid.com

10 aspects of remote work employers and employees disagree on

10 aspects of remote work employers and employees disagree on. Remote work is here to stay for workers in industries who don’t need to be in a building to do their jobs. Work and personal lives met in unprecedented ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, with workplace aspects like productivity and collaboration meeting the personal aspects of childcare, eldercare, and mental health of employees. While lives were upset in many ways, workers mostly reported seeing increased benefits of working from home, forcing a reckoning of what “back to normal” will look like as it becomes safe to re-enter the office. Employees mostly reported increased benefits of working from home, while employers aren’t so sure if they want to let the trend continue.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
binghamtonhomepage.com

Business of the Week: Express Employment

BINGHAMTON, NY – Express Employment is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week. Express Employment has been around for 4 years now, essentially playing match maker. It works with companies to help find the best candidate for an open position the company may have. Internally, Express Employment currently has...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Thrive Global

Want a Winning Workplace? Try These 6 Leadership Tips

From a small, independent firm in San Diego to a national organization with offices from Seattle to New York City, it’s been an honor to lead Hughes Marino and our team through our many phases of growth alongside my wife, Hughes Marino President and COO, Shay Hughes. Since day one, we’ve advocated for business tenants across the country and helped thousands of companies navigate real estate decisions. Still, the achievement Shay and I are most proud of is the culture we’ve built within Hughes Marino. For multiple years running, we’ve been named a top place to work by Fortune, Entrepreneur, and the business journals in the regions we serve, all while growing Hughes Marino at a breakneck pace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

The Future is Flexible: How to Manage Your Alternative Workforce to Drive Growth

In this continuously developing world, the alternative workforce is no longer an anomaly. According to research conducted by John Bersin, the alternative workforce is growing tremendously and ruling almost one-third of the global workforce. Alternative workforce mainly includes outsourced or temporary workers like freelancers, gig workers, contingent workers, experts, etc who work remotely for the company.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CBS Philly

New Jersey Offers Cash To Get Workers Training, Small Business Jobs

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is offering a $500 incentive to unemployed people who go back to work at businesses with 100 or fewer employees and receive job training, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. The incentive, dubbed the Return and Earn Program, will be financed with $10 million of federal COVID-19 funds. The Democratic governor says the new program will use already-existing job-training infrastructure to provide wage reimbursement to employers. Employers who hire workers with “skills gaps” can also get 50% of the wages reimbursed during the training period under the program. The employer wage subsidy will be capped at $10,000. The program...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
wbrz.com

Self-employed workers could be eligible for new round of pandemic benefits from LWC

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced a new benefit for the self-employed that could affect thousands of people in the state. It pays $100 a week. To qualify for the new benefit, you must be self-employed and eligible for at least $1 in payments from Dec. 27, 2020 to July 31, 2021 through one of several unemployment programs. Applicants also need to have had $5,000 in self-employment net earnings in the prior tax year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ZDNet

Remote working jobs are here to stay, and some employers are worried

Tech organizations are worried about the impact of remote working on team building and workplace culture as new data suggests technology professionals are increasingly prioritizing remote roles when looking for jobs. A survey of 2,000 UK tech workers and employers on jobs marketplace Hackajob found that 50% of employers found...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express
Thrive Global

6 Benefits of Remote Working for Employees

Telecommuting has all kinds of benefits, including employee motivation, increased productivity and employee retention. And teleworking doesn’t just apply to employees who work from home (telework). These include self-employed, contract workers, frontline workers, international workers, etc. In addition, a remote company may still have a presence with an office. One...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Aubrey Blanche: “Shift to Flexible Work”

Shift to Flexible Work. While I think we’ll see a rise in the number of “remote first” companies, the majority will likely shift to “distributed by default”, where collaborating with folks far away is the norm. While this is already true for many global companies, we’ll see this accelerate even for companies with a smaller geographic footprint.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Flexibility, remote work still top priorities for workers

A new survey finds employees continue to be hungry for options, including increased flexibility in work arrangements and more choices of employee benefits. The survey was released by HealthEquity, a Health Savings Account (HSA) administrator based in Draper, Utah. Called the “Working in the New Normal Survey”, the study included responses from more than 1,000 Americans who transitioned from working onsite to working remotely (at least part-time) because of the pandemic.
DRAPER, UT
Computer Weekly

Employers worry about remote work productivity, but fail to invest in tech solutions

Despite the almost universal acknowledgement of the need to support hybrid working, employers are failing to invest in technology to maintain productivity across their remote workforce, despite concerns about their output, according to research released by Ricoh Europe. The study was conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of Ricoh Europe,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
Silicon Republic

How to ask your boss for more flexible working

While returning to the office is now possible for many, some workers might still want the option of flexible working some of the time. Here’s how to broach the subject. This week marked the beginning of a phased and staggered return to workplaces for many employees in Ireland. It essentially...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Why Flexibility, Not Hybrid, Is What Employees Say They Want

Employees want — and demand — hybrid schedules, but what they really want is flexibility, experts say. Companies that allow workers to determine their own schedules may be more successful in retaining talent. Training managers to value something other than face time is vitally important in this new work model.
ECONOMY
The Free Press

Remote working gaining popularity

MANKATO — As was the case for many offices, last year’s sudden move to send many people home to work was a stunner for the Le Sueur County Human Services Department. “When we started (remote), it was like pulling off the Band-Aid. We were forced to do it,” said department head Sue Rynda. “We were considered essential employees but the governor asked that anyone who could work from home should.”
MANKATO, MN
VentureBeat

58% of employees say hybrid and remote options are here to stay

Going forward, only 24% of employees will be permanently based in an office and working at a single desk. 58% will either be pure WFH or hybrid workers. For many, today’s digital transformation priorities look very different when compared to priorities pre-pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about huge workplace...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy