Endling is a Heartbreaking Game About a Fox Protecting Her Cubs

Endling, an upcoming game from Herobeat Studios, wants us to face the consequences of climate change, deforestation and other environmental issues head on. As a human – part of the species who is responsible for the destruction of the planet – Endling’s premise is somewhat painful. And while the story it tells isn’t quite Earth’s reality just yet, it easily could be. You see, Endling tells the story of a mother fox – the last mother fox left, in fact, as the rest of the fox population has been wiped out. Having just given birth to four beautiful cubs, she does everything she can to protect them from the harsh world around them. But that’s easier said than done.