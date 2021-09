Instagram has defeated a suit from users who say their embed feature flouts copyright laws by allowing third party websites display videos and images without a license. Two photographers in May sued Instagram on behalf users who uploaded content to the app that was later embedded elsewhere without permission. Alexis Hunley and Matthew Brauer argue that Instagram’s embed feature lets third parties display content without licensing it and therefore the app is secondarily liable for enabling their copyright infringement. Instagram in July filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, arguing that because embedding “is not direct copyright infringement” no one can be...

