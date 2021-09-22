CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI-powered Solutions to Create an Ecosystem of Connected Laboratories for Superior Collaborations and Efficiencies

R&D laboratories can reduce costs and improve productivity by adopting smart solutions in the ecosystem, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- The pandemic affected laboratory output regarding staffing and supply chains. Reduced on-site personnel and the constant risk of consumable and equipment shortages are driving the need for automation, cross-training, and remote collaboration. Scientists, vendors, and other stakeholders demand a push toward the "Laboratory of the Future," which leverages technology to improve productivity and innovation.

martechseries.com

BigBear.ai Enters into Transformational Commercial Partnership with Virgin Orbit to Deploy AI-Powered Analytics Platform for End-to-End Responsive Launch Solutions

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced that it has entered into a transformational software agreement that will generate annual recurring revenue with Virgin Orbit, a responsive launch and space solutions company. BigBear.ai will support and enhance Virgin Orbit’s rapid launch capability with equally agile AI-powered insights into space-based data for US government, international defense, and commercial clients.
MyChesCo

Augmentir Selected to Join the Webex Ecosystem as Cisco’s Connected Worker Partner

HORSHAM, PA — Augmentir, Inc. announced that it has been recently selected to join the Webex ecosystem and SolutionsPlus program as Cisco’s connected worker partner. As a result, Augmentir software will be integrated into Cisco’s direct and channel sales offerings giving customers the ability to purchase Augmentir together with Webex by Cisco through Cisco’s Global Price List.
TrendHunter.com

AI-Enabled Smart Truck Solutions

Drōv Technologies, a global leader in smart truck technology, has partnered with Stoughton Trailer to launch 'AirBoxOne,' a comprehensive "smart trailer" solution designed for commercial transportation purposes. According to the company, the innovative new system combines artificial intelligence components with physical sensors to provide the fleet and driver with key...
crowdfundinsider.com

Veriff Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect, Will Offer Automated, AI enhanced ID Verification Solutions

an international ID verification solution provider, reveals that it has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program to offer Fintech companies and traditional issuers with an automated, AI-enhanced identity verification solution. By taking part in the program, Veriff will be providing a seamless identity verification experience to Visa’s wide...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Digi-Key highlights power efficiency with Power Integrations tie-up

Digi-Key Electronics has joined with Power Integrations to offer the InnoSwitch3 IC family, as part of its Power Focus campaign. The distributor is highlighting rising demand for higher-efficiency, in applications, with stronger thermal performance from GaN (Gallium Nitride) replacing silicon. PowiGaN, which features with InnoSwitch3 chips, is Power Integrations’ GaN...
SDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Confluent announces new data governance solution, Appian announces new version of low code platform, and Builder.ai introduces beta for AI-powered product manager

Confluent announced Stream Governance to address unsolved data privacy and regulatory issues surrounding real-time, event-driven data. Distributed teams will now have quick and easy access to the data that’s critical to developing more real-time applications and business operations all while maintaining security and privacy. “With the sharp rise of real-time...
thefastmode.com

Spirent, MultiLane to Offer Testing Solutions Supporting 800G Ecosystem

Spirent Communications has partnered with MultiLane, a global leader in data center interconnects, to offer vendor-neutral testing solutions supporting the 800G ecosystem. This milestone is a result of the two companies’ joint mission to enable 800G infrastructure development and adoption, and help the industry resolve testing challenges, no matter the interconnect strategy.
Total Food Service

Complex Problems Require Collaborative Solutions

More than a decade-and-a-half ago, the brilliant Thomas Friedman observed the world is actually “flat”. Even the great economic collapse a few short years after Friedman’s breakthrough book couldn’t derail an era of affordable abundance: everything anyone could ever want readily available at virtually any time where only inflation was scarce.
thepaypers.com

CaixaBank and Revelock develop AI powered fraud prevention solution

Spain-based CaixaBank has partnered with fraud prevention company Revelock to develop a solution based on artificial intelligence, aimed at preventing fraud in digital banking channels. The technology, which is already integrated into CaixaBankNow, CaixaBank's online banking platform, detects alterations in customers' habitual patterns of behaviour during online transactions that could...
eWeek

Zoomtopia: AI and Video to Power Healthcare

At the recent Zoomtopia event, the company touted its ability to power digital healthcare. Zoom already integrates with popular electronic health record (EHR) systems, such as Epic. This allowed the company to quickly shift to telehealth at the start of COVID-19. People were comfortable using Zoom to video chat with family, friends, and co-workers, so the transition was fairly seamless when it came to delivering virtual care to patients via Zoom, Bill Shickolovich, the company’s CIO advisor of healthcare, said during a keynote address at the Zoomtopia event.
HackerNoon

Approaching AI Model Deployment the More Efficient Way

The last component of ModelOps and MLOps pipelines is the production deployment stage. This stage occurs after a model is trained and reaches a suitable level of performance and is ready to make predictions against live data. On average, it takes organizations about nine months to deploy models into production. An estimated 50-90 percent of all machine learning models are in the metaphorical “AI Valley of Death” The skills gap required to build AI-powered solutions and software systems is one of the major drivers.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Power of End-to-End Ecosystem to Get Ahead of Key Forces

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is a galvanizing event that has demonstrated the impact of supply chains as unifiers across an interconnected global ecosystem, and this impact continues to resonate. A recent Interos survey found that 98% of organizations’ supply chains were impacted by the pandemic. To continue navigating these waters successfully, end-to-end supply chain transformation will be key.
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
mediapost.com

Honda, Google Expand Collaboration On Connected Services

Honda plans to integrate Google’s in-vehicle connected service into an all-new model that will come to market in the second half of 2022 in North America. The two companies have been collaborating since 2015 with the broader automotive industry to introduce the Android platform to automobiles. As a result of...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

HacWare Launches AI-Powered Risk Management Solution for Business Emails

Concept: US-based software company HacWare has developed an AI-driven insider awareness and phishing simulation technology to help enterprises identify risky emails and prevent data breaches. The tool identifies risky users who are vulnerable to phishing attacks and alerts them beforehand. Nature of Disruption: The tool utilizes a combination of phishing...
just-drinks.com

Sentinel Offers AI-Based Solution to Detect Deepfakes

Concept: Estonian startup Sentinel has released a solution to detect fake media content on the web. Its platform helps democratic governments, defense agencies, and enterprises stop the risk of AI-generated deepfakes with its protection technology. Nature of Disruption: Sentinel’s detection model is based on the Defense in Depth (DiD) approach....
connectcre.com

Agility and Collaboration Are Key to Connecting People to Jobs

With 10 million open jobs and 8.4 million people unemployed, the nation needs solutions for connecting people with the right skills for the right jobs – not a return to business-as-usual, says author Van Ton-Quinlivan, CEO of Futuro Health. In order to create an inclusive and skilled workforce ready for the changing nature of work, she assets the solution starts with an agile mindset and collaboration.
ZDNet

How to join the connected world with data and AI

The past year demonstrated the power of digital to overcome the challenges seen in the physical world. When customer relationships were threatened by pandemic restrictions, many firms stepped outside their comfort zones to respond with new virtual experiences, services, and conveniences to maintain or even grow those vital customer relationships.
Killeen Daily Herald

Digital Retailing, Fleet Connectivity and New Product Innovation to Revive the Global Vehicle Leasing Market

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the global vehicle leasing market faced one of its worse years in 2020 with challenges such as low renewals and payment delays. This resulted in working capital management struggles, supply chain issues, a spike in maintenance costs and fluctuating residual value of cars. However, the market is likely to recover from the impact of the pandemic in 2021, driven by the pent-up demand coming from corporates to renew their fleets and new business coming from business to consumer (B2C) customers for leasing, especially in Europe. Given this demand, the vehicle leasing market will likely register impressive growth, reaching $173.35 billion in revenue in 2021, up from $168.20 billion in 2020, at a 3.1% compound annual growth rate. Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed unit sales between 2020 and 2021, with vaccines being distributed globally, the industry is recovering gradually and is forecast to cross pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
