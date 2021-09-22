Champaign-Urbana Area Fall Events and Activities

Make fall memories that your kids won’t forget with apples, pumpkins, Halloween spooky sights and so much more all around Champaign-Urbana. There’s a whole lot that is super special when it comes to fall in Champaign-Urbana. We live among the cornfields and get this perfect mixture of all the fall things with the falling leaves as our backdrop. Pull out your flannel shirts, pour yourself some warm apple cider and get ready for all the fall fun you can possibly handle.