The Yankees and Mets had sparks fly on Sunday. From whistling to benches clearing to three Francisco Lindor home runs, the lights shined bright on ESPN’s Sunday night Subway Series finale. It capped off a memorable weekend in Queens that also featured an emotional pregame ceremony on Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. If you were sleeping on the Subway Series, this past weekend woke all the naysayers up in what was a pivotal series in the midst of a September playoff push as both teams are trying to cement themselves a spot in October.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO