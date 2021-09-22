CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Revising the education property tax

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 5 days ago

Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the Vermont Legislature written by Commissioner Bram Kleppner, CEO of Danforth Pewter, on behalf of the Vermont Tax Structure Commission.

Dear Legislators,

Three years ago, you and the Governor asked us to spend two years studying Vermont’s tax system as a whole, and to make recommendations that would make the system more sustainable, fairer and simpler. You asked us to incorporate the demographic, climatic and technological changes that Vermont is likely to experience over the next 20 years, and you asked us to pay particular attention to the Education Property Tax.

Last February, we delivered our final report and recommendations to you — 119 pages, plus 70 pages of appendices.

As the 2022 session approaches, we believe it is important and urgent that you act on our primary recommendation: base the Education Tax entirely on income, instead of basing it on the current complicated mix of property value and income. The recent outcry over property taxes in Burlington simply reinforces what we heard from Vermonters around the state: the Education Property Tax is the most burdensome tax in the state; it is the tax most likely to cause older Vermonters on fixed incomes to leave the state; it is impossibly complicated.

You recognized that while the three commissioners would get only a modest honorarium for our work, we would need full-time and part-time staff, as well as the resources of the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office, the Vermont Dept. of Taxes, and others, and you duly allocated over $500,000 to support this work.

We worked hard for a bit over two years, holding 36 public meetings and taking testimony from over 60 Vermonters, including tax experts and professionals, members of the Administration, legislators, local officials and Vermonters who simply had an interest in this work.

We note that 10 years ago, you commissioned the Blue Ribbon Tax Commission to undertake a similarly broad review, and that commission also identified the complexity of the Education Property Tax as a source of frustration, resentment, confusion and discord in our communities.

We are anxious that Vermonters get the benefit of the many hundreds of hours of work and the hundreds of thousands of their dollars that went into these two tax commissions. The only way Vermonters can benefit from all that is by your enacting the solutions we have recommended into law.

During the last session, you did a huge amount of critical work managing the health crisis and the economic crisis created by the pandemic, for which all Vermonters owe you a debt of gratitude. In the midst of all that, you found time to meet with us and discuss our recommendations, for which we are also grateful.

As we three commissioners talked through the relative importance of our recommendations, we agreed that if the only one of our recommendations you acted on was to move the remaining part of the homestead Education Property Tax that’s not based on income to an income base, all our work and all the taxpayer money we spent doing that work would have been worth it. Of course, we believe the other eight recommendations are worthy of your consideration as well, but the Education Tax is primary.

We look forward to joining you in January to get the restructuring of the Education Tax done.

The post Revising the education property tax appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Daphne

Abbott Prioritises Property Tax Relief

Property tax relief and a constitutional amendment addressing jail reform were added to Gov. Greg Abbott's third special session of the year on Wednesday. Abbott's new objectives come as the Legislature prepares to redesign the state's electoral boundaries for the next ten years, regulate which teams transgender student athletes are allowed to play on, and decide whether COVID-19 vaccinations should be required.
TEXAS STATE
yoursun.com

PG residents surprised by property tax increase

PUNTA GORDA — A property tax increase planned for fiscal year 2022 in Punta Gorda has some residents surprised and others threatening to move despite months of discussion by city officials. “What you’re asking for right now is kind of outrageous,” said Randy Vance at a Sept. 8 budget public...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
idahobusinessreview.com

Our property tax crisis requires solutions, not scapegoats!

We could not believe our eyes when we read a recent op-ed from Idaho House GOP leadership scapegoating local government for the property tax crisis created by GOP legislators themselves. We must set the record straight. While it may be county officials mailing you the bill, don’t blame the messengers. The jaw-dropping number on that bill is not due to excessive spending by local government — it’s due to disastrous policy enacted by GOP legislators.
POLITICS
oakpark.com

Clarifying the property assessment, tax bill of Vantage development

Last week, we published an article titled “Vantage high rise gets 40% tax cut. Kaegi blames appeal processes.”. Since then, we’ve realized that the heading and some claims in the body of the article were inaccurate. “After appealing the assessor’s figure with the Cook County Board of Review (BOR), Vantage’s...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
texasborderbusiness.com

Board of Trustees cuts property taxes for fourth year in a row

Mission, TX – When property owners in Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) receive their tax bills this fall, they will see a reduction in the tax rate for the fourth year in a row. The Board of Trustees adopted a property tax rate that is 6 cents lower than the previous year.
MISSION, TX
accesswdun.com

Hall County property tax bills go in the mail today

With the arrival of property tax season this month, the Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office will mail approximately 92,500 tax statements for real and personal property on Monday, Sept. 13. Taxes for 2021 will be due Nov. 15. In a concerted effort to save the time and resources of citizens,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
mainebiz.biz

Portland proposes property tax relief for low-income seniors

Until the state’s property tax deferral program kicks in for tax year 2023, the city of Portland is proposing a “bridge program” to provide property tax relief for low-income seniors. The state’s new tax deferral program is "LD1638: An Act to Help Seniors and Certain Persons with Disabilities Remain in...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Legislature
Houston Chronicle

City of Katy to hold hearing on property tax rate

The Katy City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing to discuss the city’s proposed tax rate for 2021. The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Katy City Hall, 901 Avenue C. The proposed tax race for the city is $0.447168 per $100...
KATY, TX
txktoday.com

Lower Property Taxes Coming to Texas Side Residents

During Monday nights City Council Meeting, members proposed a vote to approve the new 2022 Fiscal Year Budget, which includes lowering the property tax rate by $.05 cents. Kristin Peeples, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Texarkana, Texas addressed Board Members, citing several changes that were made to the budget since the last meeting in August. After researching and discussing the proposed lower tax rate for the new Fiscal year, it was determined that this would be the first time the Council could lower rates since 2001. The current rate is $.70 cents, and with the adoption of the new Fiscal Year Budget the tax rate will be lowered to $.65 cents. With the adoption of the budget, houses that are valued at $100,000 will see a decrease in property taxes by at least $50. The Budget was approved during the meeting, and the Fiscal Year is set to start on October 1st, 2021 and will go through September 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Post-Journal

County Executive Proposes Cut In Property Tax Rate

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is again proposing a reduction in the property tax rate. During the county legislature meeting Wednesday, Wendel officially presented his budget for 2022. In it, he is calling for a property tax rate of $8.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The current rate is $8.51.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
everythinglubbock.com

City approves 2022 budget, addresses potholes, police pay and property taxes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave final approval to the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The move appropriates approximately $945 million towards city services, a 1.7 percent increase over last year. “I think it’s responsible. I think it addresses our needs,” Mayor Dan Pope told KAMC News...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's broken property tax system

Dramatic increases have occurred in property taxes paid by residential owners. While there are many reasons for this reality, a key component is the Idaho Legislature altering how sales taxes are shared. COVID encouraged people to become far more reliant on internet purchases. While Amazon is the primary beneficiary of...
IDAHO STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Central Baldwin property tax referendum passes by narrow margin

Property taxes are going up in central Baldwin County, all in an effort to support local schools. Voters approved the plan by less than one percent. Sixteen hundred and eighty folks turned out Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to vote on the 3-mil property tax referendum and the margin of victory, just 16 votes. As close as it was, there will be no recount. Baldwin County Probate Judge, Harry D’Olive and the Baldwin County Commission had the county attorney look into that.
edcgov.us

Property Tax Relief for Qualifying Seniors and Persons with Disabilities

K. E. Coleman, El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector, shares news from the State Controller’s Office that applications to postpone payment of 2020-21 property taxes will be available October 1st. The Property Tax Postponement Program, or PTP Program, administered by the State Controller’s Office, allows eligible homeowners to postpone payment of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RiverBender.com

High Pension Costs Hit Homeowners Through Property Taxes, Report Finds

SPRINGFIELD – Over the last 20 years, Illinoisans have seen a 65% increase in residential property taxes, giving the state one of the nation's highest tax burdens. The state of Illinois has the 6th highest property taxes in the nation and that number is climbing due to the large number of underfunded pensions the state and local governments have. Adam Schuster, of the Illinois Policy Institute, said pension fund bills at the local level are growing as well. "On top of the $144 billion Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
yoursun.com

Punta Gorda approves property tax increase

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda residents were divided Wednesday night as the City Council approved a 16.8% property tax increase for the new fiscal year. The new millage rate will increase from $3.43 to $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value. With the new rate, taxes on a $300,000 homesteaded residential...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
10
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy