CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Brian Laundrie Allegedly Put Up ‘Cryptic’ Posts on Pinterest Prior to Gabby Petito’s Death

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGzBO_0c4NsdkI00

With all the news surfacing about the Gabby Petito case lately, all eyes are on the investigation. Internet sleuths are teaming up to try to move the investigation along. In fact, thousands of social media users have already joined a handful of Facebook groups created to swap theories.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie used to be heavily active social media users themselves, both individually and as a “van life” couple together. Tuesday’s autopsy revealed that a homicide led to Gabby Petito’s death, and onlookers are left pouring through the couple’s digital footprint for any hint of an answer detailing what led to this point.

Though Brian Laundrie is still not officially considered a “suspect,” his notable silence in the days following Gabby’s disappearance spell otherwise to the court of public opinion. He continues to remain unaccounted for as the FBI escalates the case to criminal status. Despite all the tips pouring in for possible Laundrie sightings, these claims remain unsubstantiated. People want answers and many feel like the only way they can aid the investigation is by analyzing posts that reportedly came from Laundrie himself. As it stands, some of their finds are bone-chilling.

Do These Pinterest Posts Have Anything to Do With Gabby Petito?

Now, officials never verified the Pinterest account reportedly belonging to Brian Laundrie. That’s important to note. Still, it’s possible that the account does, in fact, come from him. The account publicly shares albums with a page belonging to Gabby Petito’s verified account. It also links to an account that carries the display name Roberta Laundrie, his mother’s name.

One pin saved to the “Heart” folder contains a creepy quote that seems to hold some kind of foreshadowing. It reads:

“Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches. To the others I say: JOIN ME. Bite the hand that feeds you. Vive La Beberte – Pierre.”

What’s more, is the fact that the image linked to the quote appears to come from a missing dog poster from Portland, Oregon back in 2006. Oregon, supposedly, stood as the last planned stop of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s cross-country trip.

Unfortunately, other pins and quotes saved also seem to paint a darker picture. Laundrie reportedly made his fascination with the grim and gory known on his personal Instagram. He seemed enamored by one author in particular– Chuck Palahniuk. The author wrote several stories about the murders of women. His most notable work is the book behind the cult classic film, “Fight Club.” One of the Pinterest saves includes a “Fight Club” quote: “It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything.”

Another album that draws attention is “things to burn off.” It seems to be full of tattoo ideas, even including the same vines that Brian Laundrie is known to have tattooed on his finger, matching Gabby. One pin, however, doesn’t seem to fit with the rest. It shows a cartoon of ghosts with two notable features. First, there’s a grave with “my baby” written on it. Secondly, there’s a quote that reads: “Let her go. Let her go. GOD BLESS HER, wherever she may be.”

Now, this is all speculation at this point. Still, it paints a grim picture of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito’s fate as the investigation continues.

Comments / 26

Mike Constantine
5d ago

He's dead, This is a guy who Could not survive without his social media, His cell phone, His debit card, All the conveniences of society that hes had his whole life! I'm not sorry about it, I just know we'll never get the whole truth of what happened!

Reply(2)
12
Anita Frost
5d ago

really? who cares what this guy thought, posted, etc. this beautiful young girl is dead. her family and friends are suffering. and he's on the run, or whatever. give me a break. pray for her family. pray the police find him and convict him

Reply
4
Jennifer Bolyard
5d ago

God take Gabby's soul to Heaven and comfort her family and friends. Let them find all the answers that they so desperately need to know. 🙏🙏🙏🕊️🥀☮️🦋

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: FBI and Park Rangers search campsite believed used by missing YouTuber

A team of FBI agents and park rangers have carried out a major search of a wild campsite believed to have been used by missing YouYuber Gabby Petito.Several dozen officers from the FBI, the US Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s office and others, spent hours searching for clues at the site at Spread Creek Road, about 20 months of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Rangers from the National Park Service blocked the public and the media from entering the site, campers who had been using it were told to be gone by the time the search started on Saturday.“The #FBIDenver Field Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Outsider.com

Why Police Are Reportedly No Longer Searching Florida Reserve for Gabby Petito’s Fiancée Brian Laundrie

The North Port Police department disclosed recently that they are no longer searching Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for Gabby Petito’s fiancée, Brian Laundrie. According to Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie,” just not in Carlton Reserve. The report stated, “We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Palahniuk
The Independent

Gabby Petito news – latest: FBI returns to Laundrie home as father asks mourners to be ‘inspired’ by daughter

Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, said during her memorial service that he hoped people would be inspired by his daughter’s life to pursue their dreams, and also called on those in bad relationships to leave them “now.” Last night, Ms Petito’s mother thanked the public for their support. Ms Petito’s family have also established a foundation in her name. The foundation will assist the families of missing people. Police resumed their search of the Carlton Reserve on Saturday morning, marking the eighth straight day in the hunt Brian Laundrie, a spokesperson said. Although the major part of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Gabby Petito Update: Brian Laundrie Allegedly Seen Hitchhiking After Girlfriend's Last Contact With Family

The case of Gabby Petito's disappearance continues and has been getting a lot of attention on social media, particularly from true crime enthusiasts on TikTok. While the remains that match Petito's description were found in the Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, there has not been official confirmation that it is actually the vlogger's body at this time. However, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, is currently missing. Laundrie was formally named a person of interest in the case this week, and on Saturday, he was reported missing, with his family saying that they hadn't seen or had contact with him since Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinterest#Fbi#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Deseret News

Gabby Petito, boyfriend would fight and break up a lot, Brian Laundrie’s sister says

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, said it was “typical” for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to fight and break up. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after she and her boyfriend went on a cross-country road trip, which they documented through Instagram and YouTube. Parts of their stay included visits to Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks throughout July and August.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

222K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy