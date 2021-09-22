Brian Laundrie Allegedly Put Up ‘Cryptic’ Posts on Pinterest Prior to Gabby Petito’s Death

With all the news surfacing about the Gabby Petito case lately, all eyes are on the investigation. Internet sleuths are teaming up to try to move the investigation along. In fact, thousands of social media users have already joined a handful of Facebook groups created to swap theories.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie used to be heavily active social media users themselves, both individually and as a “van life” couple together. Tuesday’s autopsy revealed that a homicide led to Gabby Petito’s death, and onlookers are left pouring through the couple’s digital footprint for any hint of an answer detailing what led to this point.

Though Brian Laundrie is still not officially considered a “suspect,” his notable silence in the days following Gabby’s disappearance spell otherwise to the court of public opinion. He continues to remain unaccounted for as the FBI escalates the case to criminal status. Despite all the tips pouring in for possible Laundrie sightings, these claims remain unsubstantiated. People want answers and many feel like the only way they can aid the investigation is by analyzing posts that reportedly came from Laundrie himself. As it stands, some of their finds are bone-chilling.

Do These Pinterest Posts Have Anything to Do With Gabby Petito?

Now, officials never verified the Pinterest account reportedly belonging to Brian Laundrie. That’s important to note. Still, it’s possible that the account does, in fact, come from him. The account publicly shares albums with a page belonging to Gabby Petito’s verified account. It also links to an account that carries the display name Roberta Laundrie, his mother’s name.

One pin saved to the “Heart” folder contains a creepy quote that seems to hold some kind of foreshadowing. It reads:

“Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches. To the others I say: JOIN ME. Bite the hand that feeds you. Vive La Beberte – Pierre.”

What’s more, is the fact that the image linked to the quote appears to come from a missing dog poster from Portland, Oregon back in 2006. Oregon, supposedly, stood as the last planned stop of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s cross-country trip.

Unfortunately, other pins and quotes saved also seem to paint a darker picture. Laundrie reportedly made his fascination with the grim and gory known on his personal Instagram. He seemed enamored by one author in particular– Chuck Palahniuk. The author wrote several stories about the murders of women. His most notable work is the book behind the cult classic film, “Fight Club.” One of the Pinterest saves includes a “Fight Club” quote: “It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything.”

Another album that draws attention is “things to burn off.” It seems to be full of tattoo ideas, even including the same vines that Brian Laundrie is known to have tattooed on his finger, matching Gabby. One pin, however, doesn’t seem to fit with the rest. It shows a cartoon of ghosts with two notable features. First, there’s a grave with “my baby” written on it. Secondly, there’s a quote that reads: “Let her go. Let her go. GOD BLESS HER, wherever she may be.”

Now, this is all speculation at this point. Still, it paints a grim picture of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito’s fate as the investigation continues.