We're on the cusp of the iPhone 13's announcement at the Apple Event on September 14. The hype train is building and case manufacturer Spigen seemingly wanted to help. The company posted an image to its Twitter, showing one of its new cases in a box. That box has an iPhone 13 render on it and the screen size designation. The former confirms the diagnonal lens layout on the non-Pro model. The latter indicates that the iPhone 13 will be roughly the same size as the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO