iQOO Z5 series roundup: Specs, Price, Variants, & More – What to Expect!

By Zohaib Ahmed
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIQOO is gearing up to launch the successor to its Z3 series that was released back in April. The successor comes in the form of the iQOO Z5 series comprised of iQOO Z5, iQOO Z5 Pro, and iQOO Z5x, although the names of the individual devices haven’t been confirmed as of yet. What is confirmed though is that the iQOO Z5 will be coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with a UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM, the power to which will be fed via a 5,000mAh battery.

