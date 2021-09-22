iQOO Z5 series roundup: Specs, Price, Variants, & More – What to Expect!

So many details about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have surfaced. Its official launch is about half a year from today so expect more information will be released in the coming months and until the official announcement. We already know a lot but, of course, they are not confirmed yet. The South Korean tech giant can still make changes in the list of final specs and features before production. What can be confirmed are some important features like the S Pen support and the 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

