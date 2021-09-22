Mayor Allaire issues city employee mask mandate; Alderman fail to pass anti-mask measure

Staff report

RUTLAND CITY—Monday night, Sept. 20, Rutland Mayor David Allaire announced a mask mandate for city employees to take effect Sept. 21.

Allaire said that the mandate came “at the request of the unions and most of the department personnel.”

Employees will be able to not wear masks if they provide their supervisors with proof of vaccination.

At Monday nights regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen, Alderman Thomas DePoy proposed banning mask mandates in the city. His motion to bring the issue to committee discussion was voted down 7-3.

DePoy cited increased carbon dioxide inhalation as a reason to ban such mandates. But the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control both refute the idea that masks can cause CO2 intoxication.

Aldermen Sam Gorruso and Paul Clifford were the other board members to vote with DePoy for the proposed ban on mask mandates.