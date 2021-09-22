CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Mayor Allaire issues city employee mask mandate; Alderman fail to pass anti-mask measure

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 5 days ago

Staff report

RUTLAND CITY—Monday night, Sept. 20, Rutland Mayor David Allaire announced a mask mandate for city employees to take effect Sept. 21.

Allaire said that the mandate came “at the request of the unions and most of the department personnel.”

Employees will be able to not wear masks if they provide their supervisors with proof of vaccination.

At Monday nights regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen, Alderman Thomas DePoy proposed banning mask mandates in the city. His motion to bring the issue to committee discussion was voted down 7-3.

DePoy cited increased carbon dioxide inhalation as a reason to ban such mandates. But the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control both refute the idea that masks can cause CO2 intoxication.

Aldermen Sam Gorruso and Paul Clifford were the other board members to vote with DePoy for the proposed ban on mask mandates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mountain Times

Revising the education property tax

Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the Vermont Legislature written by Commissioner Bram Kleppner, CEO of Danforth Pewter, on behalf of the Vermont Tax Structure Commission. Dear Legislators, Three years ago, you and the Governor asked us to […] Read More The post Revising the education property tax appeared first on The Mountain Times.
INCOME TAX
Mountain Times

Gray calls on Scott to take ‘greater measures’ to manage pandemic

By Lola Duffort/VTDigger Amid a rise in cases, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray on Sept. 16 called on the Scott administration to take “greater measures” to dampen the spread of Covid-19. The Vermont Dept. of Health reported a record-setting 314 cases […] Read More The post Gray calls on Scott to take ‘greater measures’ to manage pandemic appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mountain Times

Cases reach new peak; Scott remains firm on no mask mandate

By Ethan Weinstein Despite a call from Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to issue stricter pandemic measures, Gov. Scott remained firm during his press conference Tuesday, Sept. 21, that he would not provide pandemic measures such as an indoor mask mandate […] Read More The post Cases reach new peak; Scott remains firm on no mask mandate appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mountain Times

Surveillance Covid testing delayed in most schools until October

By Lola Duffort/VTDigger Surveillance testing has been touted by Vermont officials as a cornerstone of its Covid-19 mitigation efforts in K-12 schools. But only a little more than one-third of Vermont’s public school districts and a quarter of its private […] Read More The post Surveillance Covid testing delayed in most schools until October appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Rutland, VT
Health
Rutland, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Health
Mountain Times

Vermonters unemployed in 2020 could get additional tax refund

More than 22,000 Vermonters who filed for unemployment last year could get a tax refund, according to the Dept. of Taxes. The state announced on Sept. 14 that it has begun sending checks to people who collected unemployment in 2020 and filed their taxes electronically before April 1 of this year. The refunds are the result of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which became law in March and exempted up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation for taxpayers filing individually and $20,400 for married couples filing jointly.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Funds available to pay off utility debt

By Steve Costello Editor’s note: Steve Costello is the vice president of Green Mountain Power. Time and again, Vermonters amaze and inspire with their kindness and generosity — from our communities’ strength seen throughout Vermont during the 10th anniversary of […] Read More The post Funds available to pay off utility debt appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
10
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy