Head on crash in Pittsford sends local teen to Dartmouth Hitchock

On Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., troopers from the state police Rutland barracks located a two-vehicle crash on Route 7, near Marcell Fuel Company, in Pittsford.

Through investigation it was determined that 68 year old Candice Child of Newbury, Massachusetts, was traveling north on Route 7 in her BMW SUV. It was determined that she crossed the double yellow centerline and collided, head on, with Hunter Tremblay, 17, of Rutland, operating a Chevrolet Impala traveling south.

Child sustained a broken ankle and was brought to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Tromblay suffered severe breaks to his leg and ankle, and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The police were assisted on scene by Pittsford Fire / Rescue and Regional Ambulance Service.

