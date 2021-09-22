CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsford, VT

Head on crash in Pittsford sends local teen to Dartmouth Hitchock

By polly
 5 days ago

On Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., troopers from the state police Rutland barracks located a two-vehicle crash on Route 7, near Marcell Fuel Company, in Pittsford.

Through investigation it was determined that 68 year old Candice Child of Newbury, Massachusetts, was traveling north on Route 7 in her BMW SUV. It was determined that she crossed the double yellow centerline and collided, head on, with Hunter Tremblay, 17, of Rutland, operating a Chevrolet Impala traveling south.

Child sustained a broken ankle and was brought to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Tromblay suffered severe breaks to his leg and ankle, and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The police were assisted on scene by Pittsford Fire / Rescue and Regional Ambulance Service.

The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

