Denise Leaser of GreatBizTools: “Employees will be empowered”
Employees will be empowered. In the old Hollywood studio days, the directors, like Alfred Hitchcock, had all the power and the actors, like Cary Grant, were “to be treated like cattle,” according to Hitchcock. That changed, of course, and actors are now in control in Hollywood. Similarly, employees will be more empowered in the future workforce, balancing life with work, forming new contracts with employers and co-creating the jobs of the future.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0