CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Denise Leaser of GreatBizTools: “Employees will be empowered”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees will be empowered. In the old Hollywood studio days, the directors, like Alfred Hitchcock, had all the power and the actors, like Cary Grant, were “to be treated like cattle,” according to Hitchcock. That changed, of course, and actors are now in control in Hollywood. Similarly, employees will be more empowered in the future workforce, balancing life with work, forming new contracts with employers and co-creating the jobs of the future.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
benefitspro.com

Pay transparency: Empowering and supporting employees’ financial wellness

When people think about the concept of pay, often their feelings are rooted in logistical considerations: how much and how often will I get paid? As long as their pay is on time and for what they perceive to be the correct amount, people tend not to give much further thought to the process. They make the same cursory review when the next pay period rolls around, but they don’t dig in further to glean insights or make changes that could result in additional savings or value.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Want a Winning Workplace? Try These 6 Leadership Tips

From a small, independent firm in San Diego to a national organization with offices from Seattle to New York City, it’s been an honor to lead Hughes Marino and our team through our many phases of growth alongside my wife, Hughes Marino President and COO, Shay Hughes. Since day one, we’ve advocated for business tenants across the country and helped thousands of companies navigate real estate decisions. Still, the achievement Shay and I are most proud of is the culture we’ve built within Hughes Marino. For multiple years running, we’ve been named a top place to work by Fortune, Entrepreneur, and the business journals in the regions we serve, all while growing Hughes Marino at a breakneck pace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
The Independent

Laurene Powell Jobs to invest $3.5B in climate group

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis, a spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs’ organization, said on Monday. The money will go into Waverley Street Foundation, an organization Jobs set up in 2016, and focus on "initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change," the spokesperson said. “Efforts will focus on housing, transportation, food security, and health.”Jobs has done most of her work through Emerson Collective, which focuses on education, immigration reform and environmental causes, and has other...
CHARITIES
Fast Company

The new disruptors: Gen Z and the future of work

Millennials were the first generation to disrupt traditional ways of working and introduce a more purposeful approach. Realizing that the “move fast, break things” mindset of pre-2008 was no longer sustainable, they began to fix it. But for a generation–now the largest demographic in the workplace–that began entering the workforce...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
under30ceo.com

How to Empower Employees Within a Remote Work Environment

Remote employees work better — and do more for their teams — when they feel empowered and supported. That’s a key finding of a Harvard Business Review study that tied employee creativity (and creative output) to their employers’ efforts to empower them. And it’s no secret that employers discovered the importance of empowering offsite employees in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Bevy’s 2021 Community Industry Report, a majority of enterprises saw community support teams — their internal empowerment engines — as more essential during the pandemic. Most added resources to those teams after going remote in early 2020.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Job Opportunities#Billionaires#Commuting#Measurement#Shrm#Ibm
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Thrive Global

Why Inclusive Cultures Have Healthier and Happier Workers

It’s been encouraging in recent years to see that more and more companies are taking the well-being of their employees seriously, with the clear understanding that healthy workers are more engaged and productive—a win-win. But the wellness focus has mostly been on programs like exercise classes and mindfulness training. What’s often underappreciated—and under-resourced—is the role an inclusive workplace plays in the well-being of employees.
ECONOMY
ABC 4

Female empowered magazine

Claudia Gebhardt, founder of Pinned Magazine, stopped by the studio today to discuss why she decided to launch a digital magazine. Pinned Magazine is filled with 20 plus female entrepreneurs who are experts in different types of fields. They’re all hand-picked females who Gebhardt feels will have an impact in...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
Red Tricycle

Empowering Kids to Be Smarter Spenders

As our kids begin their second consecutive pandemic-impacted school year, the Delta Variant is threatening the chances of a “normal” school experience, parenting can feel more stressful than ever. With all this uncertainty, it’s important that we continue to foster meaningful conversations with our kids to help them feel secure,...
KIDS
Thrive Global

Kelly Daubach Of ANU Business Coaching: “Compassion”

Compassion. Just like you, others may have worries about work, just like you, others have worries about their bills, just like you, others are seeking joy, so treat each other with kindness. Kindness is cool!. It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Jeff Fallon: “Choose your mission carefully and don’t give up”

Choose your mission carefully and don’t give up. Like the country song, ‘Buy Dirt’ by Jordan Davis, says, “do what you love and call it work”. The road to success is usually long and seldom easy, so the impact you see ahead will have to be important enough and personal enough to make you push through tough times. Twenty years into a medical device/pharma career, I clearly saw the urgency for patient engagement technology and chose to invest my work into making this a standard of care.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Jacob Kearnes Of Greenif-i: “Connect with nature”

Of course, my first suggestion would be to connect with nature. Research shows that it can quite literally change your mood and reduce any negative emotions that you may have. This is especially helpful during current times. By spending the majority of our time indoors, we’re depriving ourselves of this essential connection that is vital for our health and mental wellbeing. Despite what’s going on in the world, if you can prioritize getting outside every once in a while, you’ll feel much better for it.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Dr. Kamila Sip Of NeuroLeadership Institute Group: “Laugh!”

Laugh! Whenever you can, at whatever you can. While work stress can feel overwhelming, finding humor in adversity helps take the sting out of it. Millions of Americans are returning to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy