Central Pennsylvania high school football coaching legend dies
Former Cumberland Valley, Bishop McDevitt and Trinity head football coach Tim Rimpfel died Tuesday at the age of 73. Under Rimpfel's direction from 1989-2012, the Eagles made 19 postseason appearances, won nine District 3 championships and captured the 1992 PIAA state title, a 28-14 win over Upper St. Clair. He also eclipsed the 300-win mark, compiling an overall 307-100-3 record in his 43-year coaching career.www.yorkdispatch.com
