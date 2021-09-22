CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Pennsylvania high school football coaching legend dies

 5 days ago

Former Cumberland Valley, Bishop McDevitt and Trinity head football coach Tim Rimpfel died Tuesday at the age of 73. Under Rimpfel's direction from 1989-2012, the Eagles made 19 postseason appearances, won nine District 3 championships and captured the 1992 PIAA state title, a 28-14 win over Upper St. Clair. He also eclipsed the 300-win mark, compiling an overall 307-100-3 record in his 43-year coaching career.

