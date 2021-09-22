CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Can you ‘own’ a goal? Collectible NFTs rolling into elite soccer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – It might have seemed a long shot a year ago when a company built a digital platform for basketball fans to buy and trade video highlights of NBA games that they could probably watch for free online. It was more bewildering when some clips changed hands for...

themiamihurricane.com

Women’s soccer blanked on own goal at home

The Miami Hurricanes (3-3) faced their third loss of the season, falling 1-0 to the University of South Florida Bulls (4-2-1) Sunday afternoon at Cobb Stadium. Besides a miscommunication in the first half that resulted in the Miami scoring on its own goal, the Hurricanes held their own against the Bulls for the bulk of the game.
MIAMI, FL
Soccer-Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea

LONDON (Reuters) – An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City’s first shot on target earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 win over joint league leaders Chelsea on Saturday. Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer – Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier

(Reuters) – Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain’s match against Montpellier on Saturday as he has not fully recovered from a bone bruising injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Messi suffered a knock on his left knee and an MRI scan earlier this week...
SOCCER
Soccer-Inter and Atalanta share spoils in San Siro thriller

(Reuters) – Inter Milan maintained their unbeaten record in Serie A with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Saturday that featured late drama, as the champions missed a penalty and the visitors had a match-winning goal ruled out. A sublime Lautaro Martinez volley put Inter in front after five...
SOCCER
Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica

Ronald Koemanâs future as Barcelona coach may already be decided but the outcome of the next two games, starting with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, could buy him some extra time. Three matches without a win and a press conference in which Koeman cancelled questions and demanded support felt more like the final week of a tenure about to be brought to an end. A goalless draw away at Cadiz ended with Gerard Pique playing up front and while Pique called for calm after the game, the club captain also shied away from backing his coach. "The club has been on the crest of a wave for many years and we are not used to this," Pique said. "We all need to make an effort to give stability. We can complain or pull in the right direction. Let's not look for friction because this doesn't help anyone."
SOCCER
Arsenal and Tottenham aren’t acting like ‘big six’ clubs but derby day victory can kickstart seasons

Part of the big six, though the butt of many jokes about it. What does a team who loses to Brentford and sits bottom, pointless after three games, have to do with anything ‘Super’ at all?That short-lived conversation went well beyond any on-pitch matters of course, but on the pitch is precisely where it matters most to the supporters, to the judgemental neutrals and most certainly to the players themselves.And yet that’s where particularly Arsenal, but also Tottenham Hotspur, are acting least like the ‘big six’ collection they unofficially claim to be a part of.Results have picked up most recently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Brentford worthy of point in ‘wild’ draw with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp insists

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford deserved their point after a “wild” 3-3 draw in west London.Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to sting the Bees who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless match.Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.But Klopp knows his side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Saturday clean sweep sees Team Europe open up 11-1 lead in Laver Cup

Team Europe are on the cusp of victory after building a commanding 11-1 lead heading into the final day of the Laver Cup in BostonFriday’s opening matches had seen victories for Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud and Russian Andrey Rublev in Boston before Team World claimed the doubles to reduce the deficit to 3-1.The format of the tournament, which Roger Federer helped create, sees two points awarded for a win on the second day and then three in each match on the final day meaning Europe are one win away from retaining the title.In Saturday’s opening singles, Team...
USMNT’s Weah sets up two goals for Canada’s David in Lille win (video)

There was some good, old-fashioned border chemistry on display Saturday in Ligue 1. Timothy Weah assisted Jonathan David’s opener for Lille in a 2-1 win over Strasbourg, later drawing a penalty that David converted for the second goal. Weah presses the Strasbourg back line and keeps the ball in play,...
MLS
PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
Tennis-Kwon the first South Korean to win on ATP Tour in 18 years

(Reuters) – Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean to win on the ATP Tour since Lee Hyung-taik in 2003 after the 23-year-old defeated Australian James Duckworth 7-6(6) 6-3 in the Astana Open final on Sunday. Kwon trailed 6-3 in the first set tie-break before saving three set points in...
TENNIS
Chelsea vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.Thomas Tuchel’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesNeither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Golf-Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry

(Reuters) – Europe will need to produce a historic comeback in the final session on Sunday to retain the Ryder Cup, but Shane Lowry insisted he would not be giving up. Lowry kept Europe’s title hopes alive as he secured a vital point on Saturday alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the fourballs, clinching a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English on the last shot on the final hole with a nervy 10-footer.
GOLF
Tottenham delay the inevitable ahead of derby battle with Arsenal for pride and hope

There is a mammoth - potentially league-shaping - fixture this weekend, and it is not the one happening in North London.A day after Chelsea host Manchester City in a match that may shed greater detail on the health of their title ambitions, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will enter combat for pride, hope and emotional investment into their current direction.In a way, the derby is of greater significance even though it has no ramifications for the league’s powerhouses. Belief is an undervalued commodity in football, with both Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo requiring it in spades.Their clubs are in contrasting...
PREMIER LEAGUE

