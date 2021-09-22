CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank's first climate stress test shows higher risks of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy may have costs — but pay off for the economy over the long run. The...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
accesswdun.com

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's center-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel ’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. The...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Central Bank#Climate Change
energy.gov

Secretary Granholm Pursues Global Climate Action, Clean Energy Jobs at Ministerial with 24 Eastern and Central European Countries

Secretary Granholm Pursues Global Climate Action, Clean Energy Jobs at Ministerial with 24 Eastern and Central European Countries. During Poland Visit, Secretary Granholm Re-launched the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation, Energized Bilateral Relationships. WARSAW, POLAND – From Wednesday, September 22nd to Friday, September 24th, U.S. Secretary of Energy...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Southern European Banks Set for Climate Hit, ECB Study Shows

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Banks in southern Europe are set to be among the hardest hit if climate change is not mitigated as their clients are most exposed to natural hazards such as wildfires, a European Central Bank study showed on Wednesday. The ECB has run simulations on more than 1,600...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Payments Giant Nexi Says It Is Working on Digital Euro With the European Central Bank

Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo said the Italian payments firm is "contributing to the design" of the European Central Bank's proposed digital currency. The ECB outlined plans for a digital version of the euro in July, aiming to complement the existing monetary system rather than replacing physical cash. Central banks around...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Axis Bank commits to positive climate action

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, announced a series of commitments aligned to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), supporting India's commitments under the Paris Agreement. As part of its commitments, the Bank has set a target of incremental lending Rs. 30,000 crore over the next 5 years, under Wholesale Banking towards pertinent sectors included in itsAxis Bank has now become the first financial institution in India to have set up a standalone Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Committee at the Board level, underscoring the Bank's strong intent to adopting ESG as a strategic driver for the organization's plans and performance. The Bank has also established an ESG Steering Committee at the Management level, comprising senior business leaders to champion ESG integration across the organization.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Agriculture Online

Crop yields seen dropping without climate action – report

The planet could be struck by a wave of “unprecedented” crop failures in the next 20 years if global greenhouse gas emissions continue as usual, according to a recent report released by Chatham House that examines the compounding threats posed by climate change. The London-based policy institute published its findings...
ENVIRONMENT
washingtonnewsday.com

Tapering by central banks is on the horizon.

Tapering by central banks is on the horizon. That is the topic that central bankers are debating as they consider when to dismantle the huge economic stimulus measures put in place last year to avoid a pandemic-induced Great Depression. “It is unavoidable that monetary and fiscal support be withdrawn. “The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Central Bank fest

In terms of central bank meetings, the week ahead is one of the busiest. No fewer than 13 central banks hold policy meetings, divided between six major and seven emerging markets. While the significance of US monetary policy for the world makes the FOMC meeting a highlight, it is Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, that will steal the march, becoming the first high-income country to lift rates since the pandemic struck.
BUSINESS
pymnts

US Official Asks India to Look Into Central Bank's Mastercard Ban, Report Says

A U.S. trade official has issues with India’s decision earlier this year to bar Mastercard from issuing new cards, Reuters reported. Brendan A. Lynch, the deputy assistant U.S. trade representative for South and Central Asia, said the move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was “draconian” and caused panic, according to Reuters, which cited an email.
WORLD
kfgo.com

IMF board reviewing report on Georgieva’s actions at World Bank -spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Friday. Georgieva has said she disagrees...
WORLD
pymnts

World Bank Nixes Business Climate Report After Probe Finds Corruption

The World Bank has done away with a well-known report that rated the business environment of countries after an investigation showed senior bank management had pressured staff to change data that affected China and other nations’ rankings, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. The bank released reports Thursday (Sept. 16)...
ECONOMY
AFP

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives insisted Monday on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race. - Legacy - Ironically, the outgoing right-left coalition would have enough support to form Germany's next government, this time under the leadership of the SPD.  However, the Social Democrats have gone into the race with the clear aim of avoiding a repeat of the partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
POLITICS
AFP

Olaf Scholz: 'robotic' Social Democrat within grasp of Merkel's job

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is often described as boring, but could be on the verge of a sensational upset after Sunday's election. - Channelling Merkel - As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, despite hailing from a different party.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy