No, Tennessee Isn't Hoarding Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for the Unvaccinated
A widely reported rumor suggests that Tennessee will only offer promising monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated. The idea is spawning outrage, since it implies that people who took personal precautions (and public health officials' advice) are being deliberately disadvantaged if sick, while those who chose not to receive a life-saving vaccine are getting special privileges. There's just one problem: It's not true.reason.com
