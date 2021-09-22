CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, MO

Sex Offender Registry Compliance Check in Franklin County

klpw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the months on August and September the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted compliance checks on all 289 registered sex offender in Franklin County. This compliance check on sex offenders is a yearly operation to ensure that persons on the sex offender registry are in compliance with the registry guidelines, to include: current address and phone number, any temporary/frequented addresses, employment, vehicles registered or driven, computer access/sites, email information, compliance with court ordered probation or parole, and the identity of others that may reside at the residence.

klpw.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, MO
Government
County
Franklin County, MO
Franklin County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offenders#Sex Offender Registry
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy