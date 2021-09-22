Sex Offender Registry Compliance Check in Franklin County

During the months on August and September the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted compliance checks on all 289 registered sex offender in Franklin County. This compliance check on sex offenders is a yearly operation to ensure that persons on the sex offender registry are in compliance with the registry guidelines, to include: current address and phone number, any temporary/frequented addresses, employment, vehicles registered or driven, computer access/sites, email information, compliance with court ordered probation or parole, and the identity of others that may reside at the residence.