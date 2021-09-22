CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Scammers trick Britons out of £750m: Fraud losses soar by 30% in a year with criminals now stealing £2m a DAY as Covid pandemic sparks huge rise in text and call cons

By Katie Weston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Fraud losses have soared by 30 per cent in a year with criminals now stealing £2million per day, according to a trade association.

In total, £753.9million was stolen through fraud in the first half of this year - a 30 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2020.

Unauthorised fraud losses stood at £398.6million, which was a seven per cent increase.

Meanwhile, UK Finance warned fraud has reached a level where it poses a national security threat.

It said banks cannot solve the problem on their own and Government-coordinated action is needed, including ensuring that all economic crime is brought within the scope of the Online Safety Bill.

It comes amid a huge rise in text and call cons during the coronavirus pandemic, with cyber security experts revealing in May that they had taken down more scams in the last 12 months than the previous three years combined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419Oig_0c4Nox0k00
In total, £753.9million was stolen through fraud in the first half of this year - a 30 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2020 (file photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ST61T_0c4Nox0k00
Unauthorised fraud losses stood at £398.6 million, which was an increase of seven per cent.   Some £6.49 in every £10 of attempted unauthorised fraud was blocked by banks and other financial firms, UK Finance said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9iGQ_0c4Nox0k00
Authorised fraud losses were £355.3 million, which was an increase of 71 per cent. This included impersonation scams which saw losses of 129.3 million (up 123 per cent) and investment scams which saw losses of £107.7 million (up 95 per cent) 

Hackers drained £1,800 from student’s account

Law student Mille Tezcan, 20, lost thousands of pounds after fraudsters hacked into her online bank account via her mobile provider Three.

Her Santander accounts were drained of £1,800 before the thieves racked up huge phone bills in her name, forcing her to pay eye-watering fees to get out of the contracts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ya1oq_0c4Nox0k00

Santander refunded her losses but she says she is still out of pocket by close to £3,000.

Miss Tezcan, from Darlington, County Durham, said: ‘I’m very careful about scams. I don’t click on any links from texts or anything like that. So it’s frustrating that this has happened.

‘They stole all my savings from my job and my student loan. I was saving up to go away to Australia when I graduated but now that’s out of the question.’

Some £355.3million was lost due to fraud where people had authorised the transaction in the first half of 2021 - marking a 71 per cent jump compared with the same period in 2020 - according to UK Finance.

Within the total, £296.1million of was due to personal customer losses and £59.2million was from business losses.

But less than half (42 per cent or £150.7million in cash terms) of the total was returned to customers.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor said: 'This shameful situation raises serious questions about the payment regulator's response and the behaviour of banks that all too often wrongly try to pin the blame on their customers.

'The regulator must introduce mandatory and more robust reimbursement requirements for all payment providers, to ensure that customers are treated fairly and consistently when they fall victim to a bank transfer scam.'

A voluntary code was set up to reimburse blameless bank scam victims - but concerns have been raised that some banks are not following it consistently and are expecting customers to have a sophisticated knowledge of scams. Not all banks have signed up to the code.

UK Finance published figures relating to those cases within the overall total which were dealt with under the voluntary code in the first half of 2021.

Of those cases, which have a total value of £248.6million, £121.7million or 49 per cent was reimbursed to victims. Just over two thirds (68 per cent) of cases involved values of less than £1,000, while 6 per cent involved more life-changing sums of £10,000 and over.

Criminals use various forms of social engineering methods to manipulate people, including scam phone calls, texts and emails, as well as fake websites and social media posts.

Within the total, there was a 131 per cent increase in losses due to criminals impersonating the police and bank staff, a 95 per cent increase in losses due to investment scams and a 110 per cent uplift in fraud losses where people pay fees in advance. Losses due to romance scams also increased by 62 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CNqT_0c4Nox0k00
Criminals use various forms of social engineering methods to manipulate people, including scam phone calls, texts and emails, as well as fake websites and social media posts (file photo)

Investment scams are heavily enabled by fraudulent advertising, search engines and social media, UK Finance said. In some cases, social media 'influencers' are used to promote such schemes and create an air of legitimacy, it added.

In previous years, the bulk of fraud losses have been unauthorised frauds mainly committed using payment cards.

But for the first time, the amount of money stolen through bank transfer fraud - also known as authorised push payment (APP) fraud - has overtaken card fraud losses.

Criminals are also changing their tactics when moving money. They have been targeting people as young as 14 using social media to become money mules - where their bank account is used to launder stolen cash.

Intelligence also shows a notable increase in the use of cryptocurrency wallets being used to take stolen money outside of the banking system quickly, UK Finance added.

Some £6.49 in every £10 of attempted unauthorised fraud was blocked by banks and other financial firms, UK Finance said.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance said: 'Our latest figures show the sheer scale of fraud taking place in the UK and highlight clearly the need for coordinated action to address this threat.

'The banking and finance industry invests billions in advanced systems to try and stop fraud happening in the first place, but criminals are exploiting weaknesses outside of banks' control to trick customers into making payments directly to them.

'This is why we are calling for coordinated action and increased efforts from Government and other sectors to tackle what is now a national security threat.'

TSB has its own fraud refund guarantee, which it said has resulted in 98 per cent of its fraud cases being refunded.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive at TSB, said: 'Our experience shows the importance of being transparent on levels of protection and reimbursement, but beyond banks, social media and tech companies need to do more to reduce the increasing amount of scams emerging online.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaOj8_0c4Nox0k00
TSB has its own fraud refund guarantee, which it said has resulted in 98 per cent of its fraud cases being refunded (file photo)

It follows experts overseeing a 15-fold rise in the removal of online campaigns compared to 2019, according to the National Cyber Security Centre.

There was a jump in the number of phishing attacks using NHS branding to dupe victims, with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout used as a lure via email and text message to harvest people's personal information for fraud.

Some 43 fake NHS Covid-19 apps hosted outside of official app stores were also pulled.

Dr Ian Levy, technical director of the NCSC previously said: 'The big increase in Covid-19 related scams, fake vaccine shops, fake PPE shops, show - to me anyway - that criminals have no bounds on what they will abuse and the fear that they engender to try and harm and defraud people.'

UK Finance urges customers to follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign.

It is okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests and only criminals will try to rush or panic people, it said.

People should contact their bank immediately if you think they have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

Comments / 0

Related
yourmoney.com

Scammers steal millions from Brits who are too polite to say ‘no’

UK Finance reported 33,115 cases up from 14,947 in the same period last year. Victims lost a staggering £129.4m between January and June to this type of fraud compared with £57.9m a year earlier. Impersonation scams are when a criminal pretends to be from a trusted organisation such as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud Report#Covid#Scammers#Cons#Santander Bank#Britons#Uk Finance
Sunderland Echo

Pandemic sparked rise in abuse allegations

A charity for the elderly said abuse and neglect may have thrived behind closed doors throughout periods of lockdown – contributing to a stark national rise in the number of concerns flagged up to councils between April 2020 and March this year. NHS Digital figures show 3,310 concerns about adults...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK petrol shortage – live: Asda sets £30 limit amid panic buying as ministers plan HGV driver visa changes

The group that owns Asda has announced it will introduce a fuel cap of £30 per customer at all its petrol stations due to “unprecedented customer demand and associated supply challenges”.In a statement, EG Group said the move would ensure “all our customers have a fair chance to refuel”, adding that the limit would apply to all its grades of fuel and that HGV drivers and emergency services were excluded. It comes amid a perfect storm of shortages, with panic buying, a lack of fuel and a reduced number of HGV drivers all contributing to the crisis – which...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Fuel crisis UK – live: 5,000 visas to solve HGV driver crisis as panic-buying causes traffic gridlock

Ministers have announced plans to offer emergency visas to 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers, in what businesses have dismissed as an “insufficient” attempt to tackle Britain’s fuel crisis.However, the right for foreign lorry drivers to work in the UK will run out on Christmas Eve, triggering immediate criticism that the move will fail to halt the scenes of long queues at filling stations and fears of festive shortages.The British Chambers of Commerce said the fix was “insufficient” and too short-term, while the British Retail Consortium said supermarkets alone needed 15,000 extra drivers for the Christmas season and...
TRAFFIC
IBTimes

UK To Issue Visas To Ease Lorry Driver Shortage: Reports

The UK government is poised to temporarily ease visa rules to attract more foreign lorry drivers, reports said Saturday, as it grapples with a growing shortage that has now hit fuel supplies. The lack of tanker drivers has led to huge queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

UK care homes face funding crisis as banks refuse loans

Care homes are facing a credit crunch with banks refusing to lend money or provide new services for fear that the care sector is about to crumble, senior care leaders have warned. A survey of care providers in Hampshire found that 20% had been told their bank was concerned about...
HEALTH
BBC

Lorry driver shortage: Government working on temporary visa scheme

Details of a temporary visa scheme to make it easier for foreign lorry drivers to work in the UK are expected to be set out this weekend. Any changes to immigration rules would be for a limited period only, and there would be a cap on the number of workers allowed to enter the country.
ECONOMY
The Independent

New ‘159’ scams hotline to protect consumers from rising bank payment fraud

An emergency hotline to combat bank scams is to be trialled to tackle rising levels of fraud, it is reported.The telephone service will allow consumers to check whether contact from their bank, HM Revenue & Customs or a delivery company is genuine or a scam.Using the number 159, it will be run by an industry body called Stop Scams UK, which is funded by the Financial Conduct Authority and Ofcom, The Times reported.Banks hope that the move will stop hundreds of millions of pounds passing from customers to scammers each year, which in turn costs banks tens of millions of pounds a year in refunds.The idea has been in the pipeline since 2016 when Theresa May was still home secretary.Banks have come under pressure to reduce the £355m lost to payment fraud in 2020, of which less than half was refunded even by those banks signed up to the industry’s refund code.Ruth Evans, chair of Stop Scams UK, told The Times: “Fraud is cruel, it wrecks lives, and we’re determined to help people fight it.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Briton among six charged over two-tonne cocaine seizure on yacht

A Briton is among six men charged after authorities seized more than 2 tonnes of cocaine onboard a luxury yacht. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the suspects had been charged with drug trafficking offences over the seizure, which was made 80 miles (130km) off the coast of Plymouth on Thursday and is estimated to be worth about £160m.
WORLD
thedrive

UK Starts Work On A New Nuclear Submarine Right After Australia Says It's Looking To Buy

The replacement for the Astute class may be a fit for Australian requirements, but the US could put forward competing offerings. The United Kingdom has kicked off the process of introducing a next-generation nuclear-powered submarine, to replace the Royal Navy’s current Astute class. Investment in the new program, named the Submersible Ship Nuclear Replacement, or SSNR, was announced just two days after it was confirmed that the United Kingdom and the United States would work together with Australia to provide the latter with a new nuclear-powered submarine, at least eight of which are planned.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Smishing’ text message scam attempts have risen dramatically, says Which?

Reports of text message scams have jumped in the first six months of 2021, according to Which?Such “smishing” (SMS phishing) scams often involve texts pretending to be from banks, delivery companies and phone networks.The consumer group said figures from Proofpoint show reports of smishing in the UK increased by nearly 700% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the second half of 2020.This has been driven by fraudsters look to take advantage of coronavirus pandemic-related shopping trends, such as people getting more deliveries to their homes, as well as the growth in businesses sending texts to customers.Proofpoint operates...
CELL PHONES
u.today

Bitcoin Scammers Trick 165,000 People Into Watching Fake Apple Event

Some scammers decided to cash in on the immense anticipation surrounding Apple’s big day. Prior to the company’s much-awaited “California Streaming” event, fraudsters launched a fake YouTube stream that appeared at the very top of the search results (even above the official Apple channel). Roughly 165 000 users started watching...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy